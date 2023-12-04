Make it your way at Highpoint Via Cyclone Creative Agency

Highpoint is inviting Melbournians to embrace what makes them different, through their ‘Make it Your Way’ campaign via Cyclone Creative agency.

Highpoint, a world-class, GPT-owned retail destination 7km west of Melbourne’s CBD is one of the nation’s highest-performing Shopping Centres. Having recently completed its multi-million dollar ambience upgrade.

This new campaign and brand platform celebrates the Centre’s boldness and diversity along with its unique food, fashion, and entertainment offer. The campaign features a not-for-profit dance group, L2R Dance, and was shot with Melbourne production house, Majella.

“…We’re so proud of this new campaign and how it celebrates what makes us so unique; our place and our customers. Highpoint has long been a local favourite for those in the west, but on completion of our world-class ambience upgrades, we’re determined to put Highpoint on the radar for all Melbournians and those in regional Victoria.” Amanda Shaw, marketing manager at Highpoint said.

This campaign comes as Highpoint continues to deliver first-to-Australia experiences and retailers, with the Finnish adventure experience SuperPark and sweetshop giant Tom’s Confectionery landing at Highpoint ahead of the busy Christmas trade period.

“Highpoint’s transformation has been truly impressive and people who haven’t had the chance to visit us in a while might not even recognise it,” Amanda said.

Leslie Preyer, creative director at Cyclone Creative, spoke on how GPT’s vision to create the urban villages of the future, helped guide the thinking of the campaign.

“…It’s so exciting to see this project come to life, the ‘Make It Your Way’ platform is so versatile because the space itself is so versatile. This platform really speaks to the diversity at the heart of the Highpoint experience: its breadth and bold offering which allows everyone to experience it in their own way. We were so grateful to work with people who embodied those same attitudes of inclusivity and authenticity: Majella and L2R Dance were the perfect partners to create something that reflects the space, the community, and the future of the Centre,” Preyer said.

With media planning via Hatched Media, the campaign will comprise of BVOD, digital display, retail media and social media. This campaign will commence in November 2023 and run throughout the Summer to support the Christmas and Sales periods.