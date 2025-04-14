Major Parties Drop $1.4M In Social Media Ad Blitz As Election Heats Up

In what’s shaping up to be Australia’s most digitally-driven federal election campaign yet, political parties and power players have already dropped a staggering $1.4 million on advertising through Meta and Google in just the opening week of the campaign. And if industry insiders are right, we’re only seeing the tip of the spending iceberg.

Data disclosed by social media platforms shows a digital ad war is well underway — one where clicks, impressions, and algorithms have replaced town halls and pamphlet drops as the battleground for Australia’s most persuasive pitches.

Labor: Dominating Google, Playing Catch-Up on Meta

The Labor Party has emerged as the biggest spender of the two major parties so far, with a combined total of $811,000 across Google and Meta. But the split tells a strategic story: Labor has committed a whopping $653,000 to Google—far more than any other party—while allocating just $158,000 to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

Labor’s digital messaging is heavily focused on cost of living, housing, and climate action, reflecting key voter concerns. With the bulk of their spend on Google, they’re targeting users actively searching for information on these issues—suggesting a strategy built around capturing intent and influencing decision-making at critical moments.

The Party’s lower spend on Meta implies a greater reliance on organic reach, earned media, and leader visibility on social platforms, rather than paid saturation—potentially signaling confidence in their broader media presence and message resonance.

Liberal Party: Balanced Spend, Broad Reach

The Liberal Party is splitting its digital strategy more evenly, with $314,000 spent on Meta and $257,000 on Google—a total of $571,000 so far.

This dual-platform approach is likely designed to target multiple demographics at once. Meta offers reach among younger voters and casual social media users, while Google helps influence older voters and those still making up their minds.

The Liberals’ steady but not dominant spending suggests a focus on key marginals, particularly in NSW and Victoria, where digital impressions can be laser-focused using postcode-level targeting.

The Party’s digital messaging appears focused on economic management, cost of living, and leadership stability—core themes they’ve traditionally campaigned on. Through Google, they’re likely targeting voters searching for practical information on taxes, mortgages, and energy prices, aiming to position themselves as steady economic managers.

On Meta platforms, their messaging likely leans into local promises, infrastructure, and criticisms of Labor policies, tailored to resonate with voters in key marginal seats, particularly in NSW and Victoria.

Clive Palmer Returns with a Trumpet—and a Massive Budget

In a move that surprises no one who’s followed a federal election over the past decade, mining magnate Clive Palmer is leading the digital charge. Under his rebranded “Trumpet of Patriots” party, Palmer has already funnelled $668,000 into Google ads alone — nearly half of the total online political spend so far and more than any other party.

While other parties are still testing the waters of messaging, Palmer’s approach is blunt: saturate the feed, dominate the algorithm, and leave little room for rivals.

But it’s not just the size of his spend drawing attention—it’s the content. Earlier this month, Palmer’s party spent at least $175,000 promoting a 20-year-old climate denial video that climate experts say is filled with misinformation.

“It bears almost no relationship to the truth around climate change,” said Dr David Karoly, an emeritus professor at the University of Melbourne and a councillor at the Climate Council.

The video, originally from a 2004 Danish documentary, features outdated graphs and commentary now rejected by the very scientist who appeared in it—who told the ABC that he was consulted by Palmer’s team.

Teals, Greens and Third Parties: Micro-Targeting Marginals

Outside the major parties, third-party groups and independents are also spending big—especially in seats that could swing the result.

Advance Australia, a conservative lobby group, has spent $212,000 on Meta and $30,000 on Google with a laser focus on debunking progressive policies and claims surrounding climate action.

Climate 200, which backs teal independents, has spent $112,000 so far, mainly on Meta platforms, continuing its support for independents like Monique Ryan and Zoe Daniel.

Teal independents have also thrown money into social media with Kate Chaney, running for the seat of Curtin has spent $47,000 across platforms and Monique Ryan, independent Member for Kooyong has thrown $28,000 into the platforms. Both have a focus on localised digital outreach and community engagement.

Much like Labor, The Greens have also invested heavily into Google, with more than $40,000 spent with a heavy focus on inner-city electorates with climate and cost-of-living-centric messaging.

Even trade unions have entered the fray, with the Australian Council of Trade Unions spending $53,000 on Google, and Australian Unions adding another $26,000 on Meta.

It all adds up to a crowded, expensive race — and we’re still three weeks out from polling day. Whether it’s Labor’s Google-heavy approach, the Liberals’ balanced spend, or Palmer’s astronomical budget, one thing is clear: Australia’s election is no longer fought on the ground — it’s fought in your feed.