Magnum & Co Changes Name To Hopeful Monsters

Independent creative comms agency Magnum & Co has relaunched itself as Hopeful Monsters, designed to help brands on a mission.

Katie Barclay (centre), Carl Moggridge (right), and Alycia Raco (left) will continue to lead the agency as CEO, managing partner, and strategy director, respectively.

Hopeful Monsters list of clients includes Converse, Red Bull, RSPCA NSW, and Pizza Hut.

“Since acquiring Magnum in late 2021, a lot has changed in the business, but also the industry more broadly,” says owner & CEO, Katie Barclay.

“The type of work we’re being asked to do is different, the type of agency talent that want to work here is different, and the type of campaigns we’re creating have an exciting new direction to them.

“Of course, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 18 years, but we believe the next 18 can be bigger and better. For that to happen, we needed a genuine agency brand with bolder ambitions and a much clearer statement of intent. It’s not the usual agency nip and tuck rebrand. We wanted to create a brand that’s genuinely different and means as much internally to our people as it does externally.”

Moggridge added, “Culture is hardly a unique position. But it’s an important one that’s counter to the hyper-rationalised, adtech-obsessed industry we find ourselves in. “Culture is also the most overused and disappropriated word going. So when we say ‘culture is serious business’ this is what we specialise in. It’s about making a genuine business case for it, based on evidence, creativity and a growing body of work. It isn’t Gen Z suffer from #FOMO.

“We know culture is the biggest influence on human behaviour, probably bigger than Byron Sharp. And when a brand affects the culture of a category, there’s a big commercial upside.”