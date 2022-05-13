Madonna Takes Being A Material Girl To The Next Level & Is Selling NFTs Modelled On Her Vagina

In girl boss news! pop icon, Madonna is selling NFTs modelled on her vagina.

Madonna has teamedhttps://twitter.com/MikeSington/status/1524906209693687809 up with NFT artist Beeple to launch three 3D models of her vagina. That’s right Madonna’s pixellated vagina is for sale.

The collection is called, ‘The Mother Of Creation’ and NFTs are pretty fabulous.

One shows a giant tree coming out of her vagina. One shows Madonna’s vagina birthing butterflies and the other shows Madonna with a robotic centipede – they are eye-catching, to say the least.

i did not have a tree growing out of Madonna’s vagina NFT on my 2022 bingo card but here we are pic.twitter.com/BhG8DjLLaB — matthew stasoff (@mattstasoff) May 11, 2022

The three NFTs are going to be auctioned off to the highest bidder and the money raised will go to charity.

Auctions for the Mother of Creation triptych, by @beeple and @Madonna, are now live on @SuperRare 💎 Mother of Nature, Mother of Evolution and Mother of Technology are priced at 0.00035774 ETH ($1 USD) with a 2 day auction Bid now: https://t.co/czIF2giJu3 pic.twitter.com/dTqOl3AIJA — SuperRare 💎 (@SuperRare) May 11, 2022

Madonna is saving the world with her vagina and I won’t hear otherwise.