Mad Mex Give Away To Combat Permanent Food Comas Via Connecting Plots

The popular Mexican franchise Mad Mex is celebrating the annual return of its infamous 1kg Big Burrito by teaming up with cult water brand Liquid Death and giving away a free burial plot to tackle the guaranteed mother of all food comas.

Not for the faint of heart, the cult classic is back by popular demand, returning for its 14th year for a limited 6-week period until 21 July. During that time, the iconic double-sized burrito will come with a free can of Liquid Death, promising to murder both your hunger and thirst.

Anyone daring enough to take on the challenge will go in the running to win a grand prize to die for – their own personal plot of land in a cemetery. Entrants just need to purchase a Big Burrito combo, go to the website, and write the inscription for their tombstone in 25 words or less to go into the running to win their burial plot.

The campaign uses popular content creators @lach_mac and @jonbernardk to deliver eulogies for friends and family who tackled the combo, while the ever-popular satirical institution, The Betoota Advocate, is publishing bespoke content to give the combo mass appeal.

“While Aussie property prices soar and the cost of living grows more expensive than ever, the cost of dying just got that little bit easier,” says Connecting Plots Creative Partner John Gault. “Partnering with killer brands like Mad Mex and Liquid Death gives us the creative freedom to push boundaries for greater ROI – we’ve had a lot of fun bringing this to life across creative, influencers and content partners.”

“The Big Burrito is a staple of our marketing calendar. We were excited to step things up this year and partner with the team at Liquid Death to really embrace the food coma that is more or less guaranteed when you down a 1kg burrito with a 500ml tallboy,” says Mad Mex General Manager of Marketing, Nick Cook. “Kudos to Connecting Plots for bringing the madness and developing a campaign that’s made us all a little uncomfortable – in a good way.”

The campaign aims to drive foot traffic and sales during the limited period and start the brand on its journey to bring the “Mad” back into Mad Mex.

The campaign is rolling out across social, digital, POS, owned channels, PR, influencers, and content partnerships.