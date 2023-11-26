Mackenzie Arnold Raises Awareness For Hearing Loss Through New Partnership With Audika

It’s an exciting time for Australians and soccer fans with the Matilda recently announcing they have made it through to the next round of Olympic qualifiers. It also marks the start of a new health awareness partnership between Audika, a leader in the field of hearing health care, and Mackenzie Arnold.

Mackenzie has achieved great success as the Matilda’s Goalkeeper, most recently in the Women’s FIFA World Cup. She has not only become a role model for women in sports but has also established a role for herself as an advocate and ambassador for hearing loss. Mackenzie recently took to her social media to share her experience with hearing loss and her journey to hearing health, paving the way for breaking the stigma around hearing loss and inspiring young athletes everywhere.

“We are proud to support Mackenzie with her hearing health as a part of our exciting new partnership. She is such an incredible athlete and role model for Australians, and we can’t wait to see how together we can raise awareness for hearing loss and support Australians on their journey to better health,” said the marketing director for Audika Australia, Duncan Armour.

The partnership will see Audika and Mackenzie Arnold working together to destigmatise hearing loss and help more people hear better by encouraging Aussies to get their hearing checked. Audika kicked off the partnership by having her fitted with a hearing device at an Audika clinic in Perth. Mackenzie was equally excited about her role in elevating hearing loss among younger and older Australians.

“I’m thrilled to announce my new partnership with Audika today. Hearing loss is something I care deeply about; it’s very personal to me, and I hope to use my voice to inspire Australians to take care of their health and break the stigma around hearing loss. My brother has always worn hearing devices and was a big inspiration for me to get my hearing checked. I hope to be a role model for other kids with hearing loss.” Arnold said.