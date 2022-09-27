Luv-A-Duck Launches New Campaign Promoting Duck Meat To Aussies

Australian duck meat brand Luv-A-Duck has launched a new campaign showcasing the ease at which Aussies can prepare a duck-based meal.

Founded in the Victorian Wimmera in 1968, Luv-a-Duck has developed a range of fresh and pre-cooked products that are highlighted in a series of 15-second ad spots, titled “What It Takes To Prepare”.

Melbourne-based agency Faith was briefed to develop an integrated campaign with BVOD and digital being the primary platforms. Faith director Ben Crocker said: “Given Luv-a-Duck’s rich brand history and expanding ready-to-go product range, our job was to convince duck loving audiences that you didn’t need a special occasion to enjoy the Luv-a-Duck experience. We wanted to motivate consumers to put Luv-a-Duck on the home dinner table more often and built our campaign on the promise ‘Delicious duck. No fuss.’”

Senior brand manager at Luv-a-Duck Jessie Lo said: “We knew from research that while consumers loved eating our duck, there was a perception that it was challenging to prepare and more the choice for a special occasion. Our product development program has been a huge success and provided quick and easy options for the whole family to enjoy. With the new campaign we’re really excited to be introducing our brand to a wider food loving audience and encouraging our taste experience more frequently”.

