Lumapixel Makes Cannes World Film Festival Finals With Breakdown Of Coffee Production Industry

Lumapixel, the Sydney-based creative production agency, was one of only four companies to reach the finals in the Best Documentary Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival ‘Remembering the Future’ awards for its brand documentary, THE REAL COST OF COFFEE, created in collaboration with client St Remio.

Developed to promote emerging new talent, the Cannes World Film Festival, now in its third year, focuses on cause-driven, environmental, humanitarian, and social justice issues.

THE REAL COST OF COFFEE explores the unsustainable model of current coffee production and features the significant challenges coffee farmers face, from the inequality of financial investment to inadequate agronomic training and climate change. It seeks to shift the conversation from commodity to community when

it comes to one of the world’s most sought-after drinks.

The documentary asks consumers to look beyond their cup and help protect coffee farmers, who are mainly female, and the future of the coffee supply chain said Julia Tink, Director, St Remio. “The whole ethos of St Remio is to challenge the way consumers view coffee and highlight the real issues facing coffee farmers”.

Each coffee roaster has a social and moral responsibility to coffee farmers to ensure that the coffee we enjoy every day isn’t at the expense of these communities.

“To really understand what’s happening, is to see it, which is why this documentary is so important in communicating the story, understanding how investment can have a positive and lasting impact on these communities, and how a simple choice of which coffee brand you support, can have a direct impact on the lives of others”, she said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to bring this story to life and support St Remio in their mission to change how we think about our coffee from the end of the supply chain with our favourite beans or barista to the beginning, to look at who grows this crop for us and what do they need to survive and thrive across successive generations,” said Gary Freitas, managing director of Lumapixel.

“This documentary was our second trip to Rwanda with the St Remio brand in addition to other sustainability projects we have done in Africa with clients so we are thrilled to be able to continue to advance and grow this for-purpose work in a way that might make a real difference. It’s also exciting to be a small Aussie company standing alongside brilliant international talent on the world stage,” he notes.

The REAL COST OF COFFEE is currently entering the international film festival circuit.

Credits:

International Premiere, Cannes Word Film Festival ‘Remember the Future’

Lumapixel

Directed by Byron Wylder

Produced by Julia Tink and Gary Freitas

Cinematography by Roger Stonehouse

Edited by Byron Wylder, Krystal Spry, Julia Tink

Colour by Krystal Spry

Photography by Michele Froidevaux

Interview translations by Daniel Hategekimaa

Producer: Julia Tink, St Remio

Executive Producer: Gary Freitas, Lumapixel

Production Credit: Financed by St Remio Coffee