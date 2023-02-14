London Agency Uncommon Launches Sex Brand With Garish Billboards

The last thing East London commuters will have wanted to see on Valentine’s Day was an enormous billboard decrying their inability to find a root.

However, that’s exactly what London-based creative shop Uncommon did to launch Sex Brand — a condom subscription service and adult retailer.

The startup claims it is the UK’s most sustainable condom — they’re vegan and wrapped in recyclable foil — and will even donate one million condoms to NGO SafeHands and Reproductive Health Uganda for every million condoms it sells.

The billboards, in gaudy orange and black would certainly have been hard to miss for anyone commuting in and around London’s trendy Shoreditch.

“We see a huge gap in the market for a brand to step in and actually stand up for sex and pleasure,” said Sex Brand founder Jack Gove.

“Almost a quarter of 18–30 year olds have not had sex in the last 12 months, due to porn, digital distraction and a hundred other things. We want an impactful brand that encourages young people to feel positive and excited about sex again.”

“Porn has never been so readily available, dating apps are actually pulling us apart, not together—we have literally lost the ability to speak to each other in bars—it’s insane,” added Uncommon founder Nils Leonard.

“Sex Brand is here to help stop the death of sex and have a meaningful impact on the world, too.”

Lead image credit: Muse by Clio