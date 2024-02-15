location:live Unveils lo:live To The Australian Market & Offers Prime Australian Brand Spaces

location:live has revealed the expansion of its global marketplace to the Australian market.

Lead Image: location:live team – Alanna Jones, Natalie Khan, Julian Roth, Kit Huang.

Following its acquisition of Venue Advantage, the acclaimed, Sydney-based boutique agency, (now trading as Location Live Australia) the business is moving into phase two of its expansion into the Australasian market through technology and programmatic planning and buying of activation space.

The lo:live marketplace provides unlimited, free access to 170 premium locations across Australia.

Listings include public destinations in retail, leisure and pleasure environments and all the major sites in four cities throughout Australia. Spaces are discoverable with smart, audience-based search and bookable instantly with a few clicks. There is also a sophisticated planning area for users to plan their campaigns, compare prices and attributes before downloading space details into workable formats.

Why lo:live?

lo:live is the source of prime brand spaces in Australia. In one place, you can discover, plan and book prime activation spaces in public environments.

Smart search functions allow you to discover the optimum spaces geographically and demographically plus lo:live’s planning tool aids in the creation of campaigns complete with pricing and availability.

Fast and secure purchase of spaces with direct pricing instantly within a few, intuitive clicks

“Demand for live media space and direct customer engagement has grown rapidly year on year in the APAC region. We believe that the innovation that lo:live will bring to the Market is only going to help support that demand, allowing agencies and brands to solve location enquiries much faster. By offering our pioneering platform that simplifies the sourcing, planning, and booking of optimum locations for campaigns, lo:live represents a new era of immediacy and efficiency in experiential marketing,” said Julian Roth, managing director of location:live Australia.

In addition to lo:live, more complex, private or bespoke activations are welcomed by location:live Australia and are executed by lo:studio; a full-service solution for more challenging briefs. A team of seasoned live media specialists have catalogued the best locations and has several hidden gems suited to activations of any size or scope. location:live has a network of scouts and operations experts locally and globally to help satisfy any event space need, from brief to delivery.