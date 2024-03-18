LinkedIn Launches New Thought Leader Ads For Companies To Promote Member Posts

LinkedIn has announced the expansion of its Thought Leader Ads’ capabilities so advertisers can sponsor content from any member – not just employees – to enable brands to amplify a diverse range of influential, trusted, and expert voices and member posts on the platform.

73 per cent of decision-makers say that an organisation’s thought leadership content is a more trustworthy basis for assessing its capabilities and competencies than its marketing materials and product sheets.

With this expanded capability, brands can showcase voices beyond employees for any Page or Showcase Page they manage and reach new audiences on LinkedIn.

“B2B influence has taken off in the past year as brands recognise that it is critical to building audience trust. People are at the heart of thought leadership, and when trusted voices – employees, executives, and experts – authentically promote a company’s insights – it is a powerful way for brands to reach new audiences, build credibility, and support community-building,” said Matt Tindale, Head of Enterprise Solutions, APAC, at LinkedIn.

“With this expanded capability, brands can promote member posts that align with their purpose and collaborate with trusted expert voices to build larger influencer marketing campaigns and reach new audiences. We’re excited to see how companies creatively leverage this ad format as part of their marketing mix in the coming months”.




