Lindt Australia Delivers Delicious New Campaign Featuring Master Chocolatier

Lindt Australia have released a new campaign, ‘Lindt EXCELLENCE Mastery’, with the brand’s first locally made TVC in over five years and featuring Lindt Australia’s very own Master Chocolatier Thomas Schnetzler, one of only eight Lindt Master Chocolatiers globally.

Nick Brock, marketing director Lindt Australia said: “We are very proud that we were able to produce this TVC locally here in Australia for Lindt EXCELLENCE. The TVC showcases the determination, creativity, craftsmanship and obsession that it takes to become a Master and to create the world’s finest chocolate”

Lindt prides itself on the quality of the dark chocolate it produces. The secret to this lies not only in Lindt’s careful selection and blending of cocoa beans from a variety of regions, but also in the commitment and dedication of Lindt’s Chocolatiers.

The creative shines a spotlight on Lindt Australia’s very own master chocolatier and how each Lindt EXCELLENCE block is created from the highest quality ingredients that never fails to entice and excite the senses.

Digby Richards, CEO of creative agency Richards Rose, added: “This is classic brand-building – identify your distinctive asset and make it an engaging, authentic story. A bit like the Master Chocolatier, our team with the client team have played a determining role over some time to craft this work to life.”

The ‘Lindt EXCELLENCE Mastery,’ TVC will run for several months in Metro and Regional areas, on Subscription TV, Catch Up TV, and YouTube.

Credits
Lindt Australia:
Marketing Director: Nick Brock
Marketing Manager: Melian Stawell
Brand Manager: Lucas Frigo
Master Chocolatier: Thomas Schnetzler
Media Manager: Shalyce McLean
Creative: Richards Rose
CEO: Digby Richards
Head of Account Management:
Kristen Sandberg
Account Director: Claire McGinley
Executive Creative Director: Adam Rose
Senior Art Director: Justin Lim
Senior Copywriter: Mark Sharman
Production Company: Taxi Films
Director: Tristan Houghton
Producer: Imogen Dick
Post Production: White Chocolate
Music Composition: Every Good Boy
Audio Production: Squeak E Clean

