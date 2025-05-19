Lindsay Bennett Joins Clemenger BBDO For Newly Created Role

Clemenger BBDO has appointed Lindsay Bennett as head of brand and communications, a newly created role designed to accelerate growth and shape the agency’s next chapter following the integration of CHEP Network, Clemenger BBDO and Traffik.

Bennett will work closely with CEO Lee Leggett and the leadership team to define how the newly formed Clemenger BBDO shows up in market. Her remit spans brand, communications and new business, with a sharp focus on translating earned media into business growth.

“Lindsay is not just a communications leader. She’s a business driver,” said Leggett. “She brings a rare combination of global experience, local market knowledge and commercial focus. She understands how to build a brand that earns attention and opens doors. She’s exactly what this moment calls for.”

Bennett joins Clemenger BBDO after returning to Australia from New York, where she was vice president of corporate communications at GALE. There, she led marketing, communications and new business across North America, helping to propel GALE to Ad Age A-List status and Adweek Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year. Her leadership contributed to significant revenue growth and a sharp uptick in new client wins.

Previously, she served as global head of marketing at DDB, leading the network’s first global repositioning and overseeing brand and communications across 149 offices. She stepped into the global role after driving new business momentum and award-winning work at DDB Australia. She began her career as a journalist at AdNews, where she developed her passion for storytelling.

“I’ve long admired Clemenger BBDO’s creative legacy. With the recent integration, the agency is building something even bigger,” said Bennett. “Lee’s leadership, combined with the depth of capability across the business, makes this a rare opportunity to shape the next chapter of an iconic brand.”