Leading Sampling Network Blobfish International Appoints New Zealand Sales Director

Blobfish International, ANZ’s largest sampling network, today announced the appointment of Casey Oxley in the newly created role of New Zealand sales director.

Oxley will be the company’s first sales director in the New Zealand market, responsible for leading sales and growing the company’s Kiwi client base and partnerships, as Blobfish continues to expand its New Zealand footprint.

Oxley comes to Blobfish with more than a decade of experience in the food industry, having successfully launched her own nutrition consulting and catering business. Oxley was previously the senior brand manager for Kiwi dairy company The Collective, and brand manager for New Zealand beverage company Asahi Beverages.

Blobfish International Founder and CEO, Nicolas Cann, said: “Casey’s experience in FMCG roles, including her intimate knowledge of brand strategy and development, and proven ability to build relationships and engagement internally and with clients, makes her the perfect fit to lead our New Zealand business. Most importantly, Casey is passionate about the brands she works with, and knows how to deliver.

“Casey joins the business at an exciting time for Blobfish International, as we continue our expansion globally. Casey’s appointment is testament to our significant growth in the New Zealand market and the need for a dedicated client touchpoint, along with our rapid global expansion into the UK market.”

Commenting on her appointment, Oxley said: “I’ve been a client of Blobfish International for the past six years and have watched as the company has gone from strength-to-strength. I’m excited to now be officially part of the team and be able to bring my experience to this new role to create engaging and unique brand activations.”

Oxley’s appointment follows a busy hiring period for Blobfish, which includes the recent promotion of Rose Rye to partnerships director in Sydney and UK sales director Tom de Vries.