Landor To Rebrand Australian War Memorial & Australian Agricultural Company In New Business Spree

Landor has announced new business wins, including a strategic rebrand with the Australian War Memorial, and comprehensive brand engagement with Australian Agricultural Company (AACO).

In today’s dynamic market, brand trust is paramount to business success, with 46 per cent of Australians favouring brands they connect with and trust.

Australian War Memorial Rebrand: Memorialising the Future

The Australian War Memorial has embarked on a 6-month project to modernise its brand for future generations. Landor is Australian War Memorial’s partner for its strategic rebrand in a bid to continue inspiring and uniting Australians.

“We have a unique take on connecting with contemporary audiences, through tapping into the human stories that lie at the heart,” said Trish Folan, general manager, Landor Australia.

“As a vital thread in the fabric of Australian culture, the Memorial deserves a brand and an experience that honours its legacy and strengthens its connection to our nation. We want to ensure these stories continue to resonate for generations to come.”

Elliot Woods, head of communications and marketing from the Australian War Memorial said: “Landor recognised the need for tackling this work with a delicate balance between innovation and respect for tradition. During this process, they’ve taken the time to really understand us as an organisation too, which we appreciate.”

AACO: Developing Campaigns that build an emotional connection with consumers

Landor has also secured a major engagement with Australian Agricultural Company (AACO), one of the country’s most respected agribusinesses. The agency has been working on AACO’s retail brand, Darling Downs Wagyu, to showcase the company’s unwavering commitment to quality. This comprehensive partnership has seen Landor driving brand, campaign creation, and global retail experience design.

The focus of the AACO partnership has been the “Beyond Taste” campaign for Darling Downs Wagyu, aimed at elevating the Wagyu experience through the five senses. Landor, through the Darling Downs ‘Beyond Taste’ campaign is building awareness and engagement through compelling narratives that resonate and position Darling Downs Wagyu as the choice for every meal, time and time again.

Last week as part of ‘Beyond Taste’, Darling Downs held a pop-up experience in South Korea showcasing Australian Wagyu with a ‘Sensory Maze’ experience.

Folan commented: “AACO’s brands tell the story of Australian agriculture at its finest, and Darling Downs Wagyu is a prime example of that heritage. As we build on the launch of the ‘Beyond Taste’ campaign and bring Pure Australian Wagyu to consumers, we’re committed to showcasing the passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to quality that defines AACO. This campaign is creating an emotional connection with consumers across Asia and Australia, positioning Darling Downs Wagyu as the preferred choice for those who appreciate the best our country has to offer.”

Sara Abdallah, marketing manager from Australian Agricultural Company said “Landor demonstrated a thorough understanding of our brands and business while pushing the boundaries of how we position ourselves in local and international markets. We’re excited about the impact we can continue to make together.”