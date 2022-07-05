KPMG Launches End-To End Customer Business, KPMG Customer

KPMG Australia has launched KPMG Customer, a re-imagined end-to-end customer business bringing together the best of customer technology and analytics, marketing, research, reputation, digital experience, and creative.

KPMG Customer includes the team formerly known as KPMG CBMA as well as a newly integrated digital experience team which delivers technology services from martech implementations to end-to-end mobile app and web development.

L-R: Benjamin Kilpatrick, Neil Shewan, Carmen Bekker, Danny Housseas, Karen Halligan,

Sudeep Gohil and Jenny Roche

bWith 250 people across six offices, KPMG Customer’s core focus is helping organisations operationalise customer-focused change. It serves clients across a broad range of industries and sectors, from financial services to education, government to startups.

KPMG Customer partner-in-charge, Carmen Bekker said the launch of KPMG Customer creates a large, diversified business which combined sector knowledge and specialist capabilities to drive growth.

“Faced with an increasingly complex and uncertain operating environment, organisations are under pressure to make decisions better, faster and smarter. Yet, shifting customer expectations, technology advances, new ways of working and regulatory changes are making it harder to make the right decisions,” she commented.

“Our rapid growth over the past 18 months has been fuelled by demands from clients to help them re-orientate their organisations around the needs of their customer. Having integrated the digital experience team from within the firm’s technology business, we have evolved to offer a more holistic approach to all facets of brand, marketing and communications, underpinned by data analysis and technology. Our old CBMA name was no longer representative our approach to client work, which is why we are now launching KPMG Customer to market.”

KPMG Customer’s leadership team consists of 13 partners, including newly appointed partner Neil Shewan, the former Australian CEO of Adelphi Digital Consulting Group who joined from EY and started on 4 July. He joins a team that includes Partner-in-Charge, Carmen Bekker, Lisa Bora, Sudeep Gohil, Arthur Gougoustamos, Karen Halligan, Mark Halliday, Mark Hassell, Danny Housseas, Benjamin Kilpatrick, Louise Pogmore, Jenny Roche, and Brett Watson.

Carmen Bekker added: KPMG Customer offers market-leading expertise across marketing, brand, digital experience, customer technology and customer intelligence, as well as the KPMG Creative team. The business is uniquely positioned to help clients transform and connect their front, middle and back offices to respond and react to consumer demand. From market research, to CRM implementation, to creative communications support – our offerings to market are also bolstered by connectivity to the vast range of specialist capability within the wider KPMG firm. The new KPMG Customer team is double the size of the old CBMA one, and we are only just getting started.”