Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins

Audience engagement SaaS platform Komo has announced several new business wins, four new hires and new positioning ‘Own the Moment’ as brands increasingly seek quality of attention over volume of impressions.

New clients include Goodman Fielder, a leading food company with some of the world’s most widely recognised and trusted brands, leading health, and wellness supplement solutions manufacturer Body Science, plus several leading shopping centre groups have subscribed to the Komo platform in the last 30 days.

Goodman Fielder’s head of digital marketing, Leah Jackson said: “We are excited about the new Komo subscription as it allows our team and agency partners to create interactive, gamified content and competitions with speed and agility, without compromising on consumer experience.”

To support its rapidly expanding business, Komo has added four new hires across sales, account and content creation roles and isn’t planning on slowing down with another three hires set to join soon.

CEO and co-founder Joel Steel (pictured, right, alongside co-founder Glenn Morton, left) said Komo’s business growth and new positioning reflected a shift in marketing measurement where attention now trumps views and impressions.

“The marketing world is an always on, chaotic blizzard of distraction and noise – and attention has become its most valuable currency. Connecting with consumers is no longer simple and gathering zero- and first-party data is getting harder and harder, though with the death of the cookie, it’s more important than ever.

“We are in the middle of the resulting change in marketing where brands must know their consumers and be able to communicate with them on a one-to-one level, while also delivering a personalised and meaningful experience to stand out from the crowd.

“Building real-time consumer engagement that connects with people’s passions, drives brand loyalty, and ultimately increases consumer spending is a difficult, time consuming and often costly task. Komo’s technology empowers marketers to maximise attention moments, by cutting through the noise, to capture zero- and first-party data in a fun and non-intrusive way that ultimately drives measurable business growth in a seamless, cost-effective manner,” said Joel.

Joining the platform are sales manager Robbie Bridge, account executive Tom Morrison, and social media content creators Mahlee Kafoa and Komal Fatima.

Bridge was previously corporate account executive at cloud-based recruitment platform JobAdder and a growth specialist at HubSpot. Morrison joins from Salesforce and was previously London-based national account manager for world-leading jobs site Indeed.com.

Kafoa has worked as social and web manager for an interiors company and as social media coordinator at Studio Culture in Brisbane. Fatima joins from her role as marketing coordinator at online hospitality training provider Typsy and has also worked as promotional media manager at Loicase in Pakistan.

“We’re excited to welcome new members to the team as we continue to grow our platform to deliver subscribers more ways to ‘Own the Moment,’ Steel added.

Komo’s multiple new business wins follow the recent partnership announcement with Commonwealth Games Australia.