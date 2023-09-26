KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal

KOJO has been awarded a new multi-year contract with Optus Stadium as its in-house production suite services team.

Reappointed by stadium operator, the renewal follows a successful five-year appointment. Optus Stadium’s general manager of events and operations, Chris Loftus-Hills, said the partnership with KOJO had been critical to delivering an innovative world class fan experience since the venue opened in 2018.

“KOJO’s ability to maximise the use of our renowned production assets, drive event presentation outcomes and facilitate the needs of hirers of the venue is at an elite level,” Loftus-Hills said.

Optus Stadium, named Venue of the Year in 2022 at the Stadium Business Awards in Manchester, has developed a reputation for its exceptional sports and entertainment live experiences. In conjunction with KOJO Sport, it was the first in Australia to deliver a mixed reality activation in-stadium with ‘Time to Fly’ for the West Coast Eagles. KOJO Sport’s general manager, Chantella Perera, a four-time WNBL champion and former AFLW player with the West Coast Eagles, is responsible for leading and growing the KOJO Sport team to produce some of the most game-changing fan experiences ever seen in Australia.

“We are thrilled that KOJO is continuing to work with global stadium leader, Optus Stadium to deliver some of the best experiences in the sporting arena,” Perera said. “Sport is driven by its fans, so we are committed to always taking a fan first approach to everything we do. It’s a dream opportunity to develop Western Australia as a national leader in live events.”

Since its appointment with Optus Stadium in 2018, KOJO has delivered in-stadium production and presentation for hundreds of events including the 2021 AFL Grand Final, WBBL and BBL Finals, Chelsea Football Club vs. Perth Glory, Manchester United Tour, two State of Origins and both Bledisloe Cup games. The team will continue delivering innovative fan first experiences for AFL Clubs West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers, as well as reigning BBL Champions, Perth Scorchers.

With 25 years’ experience, KOJO specialises in sports presentations, brand and marketing campaigns and in-stadium activations. The team has developed a unique FanX strategy which provides sporting venues, sports bodies, clubs, major tournaments and brands with a strategy blueprint across the full fan journey. This allows organisations to deliver against key outcomes at each step of the fan journey and build greater internal collaboration, efficiency and transparency