Kochie Gets Emotional Farewell After Two Decades On Sunrise

After 21 years at the helm of Seven’s Sunrise, David “Kochie” Koch had an emotional but star-studded farewell show.

Kochie was the longest-serving breakfast TV host in Australia but announced a fortnight ago that he would be stepping down to spend more time with his family and to focus on his work in finance.

Viewers would have seen Kochie glassy-eyed and wiping away tears after colleagues paid tribute to his work on the breakfast news show.

Weatherman Sam Mac told Kochie that he had been helping to pack the outgoing host’s belongings before opening the door to his office to reveal the walls covered in pictures of replacement and Olympian Matt Shirvington.

The camera then panned to a whiteboard with “Shirvo’s to do list” written on it, with “get #shirvonator trending, get my name top billing, more sprinting highlights and do we need weather?” listed as the top priorities.

“It’s been one heck of a ride,” said Kochie.

“I have so many wonderful memories of the adventure and I am looking forward to today’s show.”

Kochie also revealed that he had been texting rival breakfast host Karl Stefanovic, who presents Nine’s Today show, about whether Stefanovic had a wager on Kochie crying during his final show.

“I asked whether he got a bet on the Sportsbet book on me crying or not on the show,” he said.

However, there was also time for some more serious reflection on Kochie’s work.

“This has been my life, it’s not just a job,” he said to his co-host, Natalie Barr, in a teary one-on-one interview.

“It’s a life that I have loved and I am incredibly proud of. I love working with the people that I work with, and not sitting next to you every day is going to be a massive adjustment.”

Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who appeared on the show primarily to discuss payments made to former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins, had some kind words for Koch.

“Kochie, this is like a eulogy for you but you’re still here mate,” said Albanese.

“Congratulations on an amazing career on this show. And you can see outside here there are a lot of people who want to wish you well and I certainly personally wish you well, mate.”