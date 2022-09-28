King Charles’ New Royal Cypher Looks A Lot Like Real Madrid’s Badge (As Club Unveils New Anime Ad Via Adidas)

We’ve not only got a new King (in Charles the Third), we’ve also got a new King’s cypher – the new Royal badge that gets used on things like British government buildings, state documents and mailboxes.

The new crest has been revealed ahead of the official period of mourning for the Queen’s passing and features the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters. A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown.

However, keen-eyed pundits have called out the new emblem for its remarkable resemblance to Spanish football Club Real Madrid’s own emblem. Not only are the colours the same, the crown looks remarkably similar too.

The coincidence was soon called out by social media users. “This could pass as a redesigned Real Madrid badge at first glance,” tweeted one.

Another joked: “Real should sue!” While another added: “King Charles royal cypher released: he’s a Real Madrid supporter.”

