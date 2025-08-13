Kerry Field Departs Mindshare After 32 Years

Kerry Field, Mindshare Australia and New Zealand’s chief growth officer has departed the agency.

“After 32 years, I have said farewell to my Mindshare family. It’s been a monumental journey spanning several decades, two countries, three cities, many different job roles and A LOT of change. I have grown up at Mindshare. It’s been a huge part of my life. I have travelled the world and been trained within an inch of my life,” she posted on LinkedIn.

“Like Taylor Swift, you can split my experience into eras and then sum each one up simply, like episodes of Friends…

“1992-1999 era: The one where I started out in digital (not really understanding at the time what a smart move it would be). 2000 – 2010 era: The one where I led the digital product in Australia navigating through the aftermath of the ‘dotcom crash’. 2011 – 2020 era: The one where I stepped out of my “digital expert” comfort zone and into broader leadership. 2021 – 2025 era: The one where I became the ‘pitch bitch’ (not very PC) to focus on new business and marketing.

“As with every step throughout my career, whatever comes next will be fabulous and I look forward to more milestones and achievements. The doors are open for new connections – I’d love to hear from you.

“So now I am officially hanging up my purple hat and am excited to take on a new challenge. Until then, this is a wrap. Bring on the next era!”

