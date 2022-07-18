Keen For A Brekkie At 12-Micron? Join B&T And Seismic Next Wednesday!
It’s the most enterprising breakfast of 2022 (and the best view in Sydney).
With speakers from LinkedIn, Seismic, McCorkell & Associates, Mark McInnes – Sales Training and more, the industry’s greatest minds are coming together to reshape social selling.
Why?
Because buyer engagement has changed for good, and advertisers need to think differently to build trust, especially for B2B.
If you want to stay ahead of the game join B&T and Seismic next Wednesday 27th July at Sydney’s iconic 12-Micron, Barangaroo.
Hurry! Limited seats available. Register your interest here today.
DATE: Wednesday 27th July, 2022
TIME: 8AM – 10.30AM
LOCATION: 12-Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Please login with linkedin to commentB2B b2b marketing Seismic Social Marketing
Latest News
The Identity Movement: From Guarded to Real With 30 Under 30 Grand Prix Winner Danielle Galipienzo
B&T's chatting with 2021's 30 Under 30 Grand Prix winner! Sadly, no tips on keeping a trophy polished and gleaming.
Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]
The Melbourne Storm Are The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Supporter Base Up 0.5% YOY
The latest data from Roy Morgan shows the total NRL supporter base has grown marginally from a year ago, up 0.5 per cent to nearly 6.4 million Australians aged 14+ (30.1 per cent) in 2022 as the code emerged from two heavily COVID-interrupted seasons in 2020-21. The NRL was forced to relocate all 16 clubs […]
Manchester United Turned Upside Down Courtesy Of Adidas And Gemba
Manchester United has unveiled its new 2022/23 away kit as part of a promotional tour of Australia in preparation for a pre-season friendly against rival squad Crystal Palace at Melbourne’s SCG. Leading up to the highly anticipated grudge match, Gemba agency were tasked by adidas to bring the magic of the football club’s iconic home-ground, […]
Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results
The motherlode of organising children, partners and work following months of home-schooling has taken its toll on the nation’s mental health, with startling new survey from The Healthy Mummy showing that 92 per cent of Australian mothers suffer stress and 80 per cent suffer from anxiety. This new wellness platform program has been developed in […]
Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns
Following 2 years of continued agency growth, Sydney marketing agency Murmur returned with its biggest ever Christmas in July. Following their successful 2019 Xmas in July, Murmur Group returned after a COVID-induced hiatus with their biggest Xmas in July for clients and partners, featuring special guest speaker Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham. The event was a night […]
Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022
After a two-year hiatus Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is back, bigger and better than ever, with cult status beer Voodoo Ranger being named the official beer partner. The trend setting craft beer will be available with a range of other beers from the Lion portfolio at the PAX Pub, now renamed the Voodoo […]
Reports: Danny Bass Set To Replace Sue Squillace At Dentsu
Admittedly, this comes with a solid dose of "may possibly not be true". Read all of B&T's hedging its bets here.
TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay
TotallyAwesome, an Australian digital advertising network targeted at Gen Z and families, today announced the Australian and APAC launch of TotallyPlay, a gaming platform that enables brands and advertisers to connect with the region’s estimated 450+ million gamers aged under-18 without the need for third-party online data. TotallyPlay will deliver the largest and best-in-class media […]
Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1
New data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics, has revealed the top ten ad spends amongst Aussie brands in the first half of 2022. Menulog took out the top spot with an estimated ad spend of $23 million, with streaming platform Streamotion slotting into second at $21 million. The Victorian Government made a somewhat surprising appearance […]
Ubank Launches Brand Platform “That’s How You Money” Via WhiteGREY
Have you got the terrible Tuesdays? Life knocking the stuffing out of you? Cheer up with these new bank ads.
Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps
Single Australians are breaking the bank to find love and are spending billions a year on dating. New research has found that single Aussies spend $43bn a year on dating, compared to the $11.7bn spent five years ago. So what has caused such a romance tax surge? Well, according to research conducted by ING, it’s […]
Comms Agency SOCIETY Wins Unilever & Liptember Foundation Amid Recruitment Drive
Want to see the "great resignation"? Look no further than this. For great migrations check out National Geographic.
Steve Price Complains About Old White Men Being Silenced In Column With Major Masthead
Steve Price says white men being silenced. Ray, Alan, Peter FitzSimons, Barrie Cassidy, Paul Barry etc yet to comment.
F1 Team Logos Reimagined Ahead Of French Grand Prix
Design agency reimagines F1 team logos and, as you'll see here, perhaps needn't have bothered really.
Lisa Wilkinson Breaks Silence On Her LA Getaway & Confirms Her Status On The Project
Hasn't Lisa hogged the headlines of late! One only read B&T's headlines for starters to see said hog.
Russia Fines Google For Hosting ‘Prohibited’ YouTube Content
Russia fines Google half-a-billion dollars. Or "western imperialist conspiracy tool of capitalist dog" as it's known.
CHEP Nabs Clems’ Lilian Sor For Chief Strategy Officer Role
CHEP names Lilian Sor as chief strategy officer. Has no plans to bludgeon anyone with a candlestick in the ballroom.
This Beer Ad’s A Twisted Mind F@ck With Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ Thrown In For Good Measure
Want to really annoy a colleague? Why not Google the lyrics to 'Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien' & sing along loudly to this?
Monday TV Wrap: Hunted Races To Win Entertainment But Nine Chases Down The Night
Notice a spring in the step over at 10's offices? A generally cheerier demeanour? Discover the cause of the glee here.
Aussie TikToker Hasn’t Removed Viral TikTok Despite Woman Claiming She Was Filmed Without Consent
Andy Warhol once said everyone will have 15 minutes of fame. Sadly, TikTok has now extended that to 16 minutes.
Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report Reveals $94 Million Wasted
Despite rising digital advertising budgets post-pandemic, advertisers continue to waste their ad spend, tipping more than $94.3 million down the drain in the April to June 2022 quarter, according to the latest Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report. The wastage, which is an average of 41 per cent of audited spend, is slightly down on last […]
WPP acquires Latin American Ecommerce Agency Corebiz
Mark Read dons his best floral print shirt and castanets as WPP snares Latino ecommerce business.
Acast Acquires Podcast Database Podchaser
Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, has signed an agreement to acquire Podchaser, the world’s most comprehensive and authoritative podcast database. The planned acquisition brings together two champions of the open podcast ecosystem, strengthening and underlining Acast’s commitment to ensuring podcasts are accessible across all platforms. Alongside Acast’s existing podcaster monetization capabilities, the deep […]
OMD Brisbane Wins Abano Healthcare’s Media
It's not all Olympics and Annastacia Palaszczuk's new 'do' news out of Brisbane, as this missive care of OMD proves.
Wunderman Thompson Nabs Saatchi’s Damiano Di Pietro As Perth GM
Confirming not everyone in WA works in the mines comes news of Wunderman Thompson's new Perth GM.
Paper Moose Lands Brad Bennett In New Head Of Digital And Experience Design Position
Brad Bennett joins Paper Moose and immediately disappointed not to find any actual meese (that's the plural of moose.)
Integral Ad Science Makes Senior Appointments To Bolster Customer Success Team
Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, has today announced four senior appointments in the Customer Success team in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to accelerate further business growth and superior customer service in the region. IAS has promoted Rob Kay to VP of customer success APAC, Amanda Soh as head of customer […]
Triple J Is Live From Splendour In The Grass This Weekend!
The annual stashing of drugs in one's rectum (AKA Splendour In The Grass) returns for more cavity searches this weekend.
Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology
Shopper, Australia’s fastest-growing retail out-of-home business, today announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of Shopper to Cartology, Woolworths Group’s 100% owned standalone retail media business and a pioneer in data-led marketing solutions and retail media across Australia.
Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins
Audience engagement SaaS platform Komo has announced several new business wins, four new hires and new positioning ‘Own the Moment’ as brands increasingly seek quality of attention over volume of impressions. New clients include Goodman Fielder, a leading food company with some of the world’s most widely recognised and trusted brands, leading health, and wellness […]
Reddit Unveils First Aussie Campaign Celebrating 1st Birthday Down Under
Why does it feel that Reddit's much older than it's letting on? It's like the Zsa Zsa Gabor of the social platforms.
Havas Media Melbourne Lands Accolade Wines Account
Havas snares the Accolade Wines account. Staff with large noses and robust livers urged to take up client service role.
Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp
As part its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities, purpose-driven agency Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox (pictured, right) to the newly created role of executive creative director. Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at Think HQ to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel and […]
Snapchat Is Now Available On The Web
There's good news for Snapchatters today as it moves onto the web. Petrol prices still sky high, however.
Shopper Snapped Up By Woolworths Group’s Cartology For $150 Million
Often go into Woolies for bread & come out with a trolley full shit you don't need? Things are about to get much worse.