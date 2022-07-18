Keen For A Brekkie At 12-Micron? Join B&T And Seismic Next Wednesday!

It’s the most enterprising breakfast of 2022 (and the best view in Sydney).

With speakers from LinkedIn, Seismic, McCorkell & Associates, Mark McInnes – Sales Training and more, the industry’s greatest minds are coming together to reshape social selling. Why? Because buyer engagement has changed for good, and advertisers need to think differently to build trust, especially for B2B.

If you want to stay ahead of the game join B&T and Seismic next Wednesday 27th July at Sydney’s iconic 12-Micron, Barangaroo.

Hurry! Limited seats available. Register your interest here today.

DATE: Wednesday 27th July, 2022

TIME: 8AM – 10.30AM

LOCATION: 12-Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000