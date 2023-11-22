Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO

Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand.

Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021.

Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as Senior Front Page Editor. Her career highlights include Executive Editor of Pacific Magazines’ newidea.com.au, Femail Editor at Daily Mail Australia, Deputy Editor of That’s Life, and Commissioning Editor and Features Writer for Time Inc in London.

In her new role at WHO, Davison will work with Are Media’s general manager – entertainment, Susan Armstrong.

Armstrong said: “Katherine is an incredibly talented editor, with great experience across print and digital brands both here and in the UK. I’m very excited that she is joining us to lead the omnichannel content strategy on WHO and to take this much-loved brand to new levels.

“Since its launch over three decades ago, WHO has been Australia’s most trusted celebrity and entertainment title. It’s a fantastic brand and a very important part of our Entertainment Vertical, which is also home to Woman’s Day, New Idea, Royals Monthly (By New Idea), TV WEEK, Take 5 and That’s Life. Digitally, our entertainment brands reach an audience of 1.88 million* every month, while our print titles have a combined readership of 4.2 million and a cross-platform reach of 5.5 million** a month.”

Davison said: “I’m delighted to join the talented team at WHO, a brand that’s been delivering trusted celebrity news to Australians for decades. What an opportunity it is to be part of its story at a time when multi-platform reach is more important than ever.

“At WHO’s core is captivating, insightful and real entertainment content that connects with a discerning audience. The potential for maximising this cherished connection across print, digital and commercial is enormous. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Today’s announcement follows a number of senior editorial appointments at Are Media, as the company continues to recruit the best and brightest talent.

Other recent hirings include Grace O’Neill as editor of the new print version of ELLE Australia; Tessa Ogle as digital managing editor, fashion and beauty; and Sophie Tedmanson as editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly.