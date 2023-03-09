Kate Ritchie Joins Fitzy & Wippa In Sydney Breakfast

The speculation is over,NOVA Entertainment announced that Kate Ritchie will return to breakfast radio, joining Nova’s popular Sydney breakfast team “Fitzy & Wippa”, from Monday 13 March.

One of Australia’s most loved personalities, Kate Ritchie is joining “Fitzy and Wippa” as co-host of Nova 96.9’s breakfast show which, from Monday will be called “Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie”. A talented broadcaster, actor and author, Kate has spent 10 years as an integral part of the Nova Network’s on-air line-up, the last eight years as co-host of Australia’s #1 Drive show alongside Nova’s Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey. No stranger to breakfast radio, Kate co-hosted Nova 96.9’s popular Sydney breakfast show alongside Merrick and Rosso for several years.

Kate Ritchie said, “I am so excited to be joining “Fitzy and Wippa” in the very competitive breakfast slot. I’m a huge fan of the show and I’ve been great mates with the boys for years. The past eight years on Drive has been an important part of my life but I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge by returning to breakfast radio in my hometown. I can’t wait to wake up Sydneysiders beside two of the industry’s much loved breakfast announcers.”

“Fitzy & Wippa” are one of the country’s most respected and popular radio teams. Their engaging style has secured interviews with the hottest international and local actors, music artists and personalities. Over the past 11 years their unique chemistry and broadcasting style which has made them a standout in the radio landscape. The loveable larrikins have built a loyal audience with their charity backyard cricket matches with Prime Ministers and Premiers, rap battles with recording artists and celebrities, numerous world record attempts as well as raising millions to help those doing it tough.

Peter Charlton said, “Kate is a respected announcer and has spent over a decade with the Nova Network across two of our most successful shows. Her engaging personality, natural rapport and quick wit, has resonated with listeners and advertisers alike. ‘Fitzy & Wippa’ are incredible talents with a unique approach to entertaining their loyal audience. Matching them with Kate has created a dream line-up and we can’t wait to see and hear what they get up to.”

“Fitzy & Wippa” said: “We’ve been annoying Kate around the office for over ten years, now we get to do it every morning. We are excited for our audience to hear how funny Kate thinks we are. Nova listeners have always loved Kate and now she’ll be served up every weekday. Please enjoy your breakfast.”

A Gold and Silver Logie TV Week Award winning actor, Kate is renowned for her two decades on Home and Away and has since carved out an impressive acting career including a role in the upcoming series “The Claremont Murders”. Most recently Kate appeared as a judge on the Seven Network’s Australia’s Got Talent alongside David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson, and co-host Ricki-Lee, and has released three children’s books – ‘I Just Couldn’t Wait to Meet You’, ‘It’s Not Scribble to Me’ and the recently released ‘Everyday Play by Kate Ritchie’.

“Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie” launches on Monday 13 March from 6am on the Nova 96.9 in Sydney and will be heard around the country on the Nova Network around the country from 6pm to 7pm. The show can be streamed live via the Nova Player or you can catch up with the show’s daily podcast.