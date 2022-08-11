Kate & Co. PR Welcomes New Staff, Promotions And Client Wins

After winning 11 new clients in the past month, Kate & Co. PR has recently welcomed three new team members and has awarded a number of staff promotions.

The agency has promoted Rachel Collister to senior account manager. Rachel has been instrumental in driving the growth of Kate & Co PR’s Consumer & Retail portfolio having overseen the success of the agency’s Fashion Showroom for the last 3 years, while also leading the Coles account and working across fashion clients Désordre, Happy Socks and Melbourne Fashion Week.

Relocating from Perth, the agency is thrilled to have Mikayla Wearne (pictured, centre) join the Melbourne team as senior account manager, bringing her extensive media relations and strategic communications skills to the agency after working with RAC WA for 4 years and most recently as media and communications officer at Lotterywest.

Caitlin De Klijn has been promoted to senior account executive. After joining the agency as an intern three years ago, Caitlin has continued to showcase her impressive publicity skills across her suite of clients, particularly New Zealand brand Blunt Umbrellas, achieving coverage in the likes of Weekend Australian, Sunday Life, News.com.au, marie claire and GQ online. Caitlin also currently works across key clients including Lexus, Penfolds and Coles.

The agency has also welcomed Claire O’Brien (pictured, left) as account coordinator and fashion showroom manager. Claire recently interned with the agency and comes from a background studying business and fashion marketing.

Kate & Co. PR also recently welcomed senior account director, Hannah O’Loughlin (pictured, right), to the agency. Hannah oversees the beauty portfolio including Runway Room and Vitality Brands and brings 15 years experience managing national beauty accounts including The Body Shop and Sephora Australia.

The agency’s team growth will help to support the raft of new clients joining Kate & Co. PR including The LUME Melbourne, Penfolds Venture Beyond, Narvi, Christina Exie, Karen Matthews, Tory Archbold: Powerful Steps, IRON Racing, Abbie James, Bourke St The Label, Swanndri and Epzen.

Kate & Co. PR managing director, Kate Keane, said: “We are seeing huge growth across new business and our team has expanded in response.

“I’m so proud to see our agency attracting high-profile and innovative brands, it’s a testament to our dynamic and highly respected team and the reputation we have built in the Australian PR market.”