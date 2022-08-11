Kate & Co. PR Welcomes New Staff, Promotions And Client Wins

Kate & Co. PR Welcomes New Staff, Promotions And Client Wins
Amanda Grainger
By Amanda Grainger
SHARE
THIS



After winning 11 new clients in the past month, Kate & Co. PR has recently welcomed three new team members and has awarded a number of staff promotions.

The agency has promoted Rachel Collister to senior account manager. Rachel has been instrumental in driving the growth of Kate & Co PR’s Consumer & Retail portfolio having overseen the success of the agency’s Fashion Showroom for the last 3 years, while also leading the Coles account and working across fashion clients Désordre, Happy Socks and Melbourne Fashion Week.

Relocating from Perth, the agency is thrilled to have Mikayla Wearne (pictured, centre) join the Melbourne team as senior account manager, bringing her extensive media relations and strategic communications skills to the agency after working with RAC WA for 4 years and most recently as media and communications officer at Lotterywest.

Caitlin De Klijn has been promoted to senior account executive. After joining the agency as an intern three years ago, Caitlin has continued to showcase her impressive publicity skills across her suite of clients, particularly New Zealand brand Blunt Umbrellas, achieving coverage in the likes of Weekend Australian, Sunday Life, News.com.au, marie claire and GQ online. Caitlin also currently works across key clients including Lexus, Penfolds and Coles.

The agency has also welcomed Claire O’Brien (pictured, left) as account coordinator and fashion showroom manager. Claire recently interned with the agency and comes from a background studying business and fashion marketing.

Kate & Co. PR also recently welcomed senior account director, Hannah O’Loughlin (pictured, right), to the agency. Hannah oversees the beauty portfolio including Runway Room and Vitality Brands and brings 15 years experience managing national beauty accounts including The Body Shop and Sephora Australia.

The agency’s team growth will help to support the raft of new clients joining Kate & Co. PR including The LUME Melbourne, Penfolds Venture Beyond, Narvi, Christina Exie, Karen Matthews, Tory Archbold: Powerful Steps, IRON Racing, Abbie James, Bourke St The Label, Swanndri and Epzen.

Kate & Co. PR managing director, Kate Keane, said: “We are seeing huge growth across new business and our team has expanded in response.

“I’m so proud to see our agency attracting high-profile and innovative brands, it’s a testament to our dynamic and highly respected team and the reputation we have built in the Australian PR market.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Kate & Co Pr

Latest News

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit

Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week. Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles. The […]

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH
  • Advertising

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH

Australian out-of-home business Shopper has launched Shopper Impact to deliver synchronised campaign creative across multiple screens in prominent shopping centre locations. Advertisers can now capitalise on side-by-side screens at shopping centre entry points and near escalators, where distraction from other signage and product offerings is at a minimum. With Shopper Impact, campaign creative can be […]

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager
  • Marketing

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager

Creative content and production agency Crybaby Productions has announced the promotion of Sophie Belluomo to the role of general manager. Belluomo has worked for Crybaby for the last two years, and steps up from her previous role as senior production manager. She has previously worked at Foxtel, MTV Australia and Blossom Productions. With more than […]

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue

In this opinion piece, Hayley Fisher (pictured), AUNZ country manager, Adyen describes some of the key ways the retail sector is driving sales despite global financial issues, including new payment technologies and methods. The rising cost of living might have Australians carefully tracking their spending and rethinking their lifestyle habits, but it’s yet to rear […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager

Out-of-home (OOH) verification company Veridooh has appointed former AdNews journalist Mariam Cheik-Hussein (pictured) as content and communications manager to help drive the business’ global growth and develop community-focused initiatives. The newly-created role follows Veridooh’s $5 million capital raise which it is using to expand into new markets, beginning with the UK, and develop its suite […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
  • Opinion

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]