Kargo Shares The Latest In Video Advertising At Insights & Bites

Video advertising is a big business in Australia. It accounts for 60 per cent of display ad revenue, reaching 85 per cent of viewers every week. This $3.3bn market is still growing fast, which means that there can be competition for viewer attention and clutter if advertisers don’t use the right strategy. Kargo is helping to deliver unique digital advertising experiences that break through the clutter.

Advertisers are invited to join Kargo at three different free Insights and Bites events across Australia to learn more about what it takes to create winning video campaigns in today's crowded landscape.

At each event, Rob Leach will share the latest CTV and video advertising research with Mercury Analytics and Metrixlab. He’ll discuss how brands can optimize their video strategy and explore the evolving landscape of tactics, technologies, and data, including the impact of formats and environments and the future of CTV advertising.

Here is a sneak peek at some of the topics that will be covered:

Capturing and Measuring Attention – Attention is a new and valuable metric for measuring the effectiveness of video advertising. Attention helps advertisers compare video across different platforms and screens, and shows more than standard viewability metrics.

Designing for Context – Social platforms, media sites and apps all demand different ad formats, messaging and calls to action based on how audiences engage with the content. Advertisers will see how unique ad formats make the most of different content environments.

The Future of CTV – CTV is growing, but what will that mean for advertisers and how will they spend across CTV, linear and digital video? Kargo’s research dives deep into the data to provide insights for future planning.

The Power of Emotion – Marketers are using new forms of measurement to understand emotions and attitudes of both content and audiences and how they interact. Eye tracking and other brand metrics provide important insights that help advertisers infuse the right emotions into their campaigns and create contextual synergy.

Attendees will also learn more about Kargo’s full-funnel CORE offering and how it delivers increases in awareness, consideration and favorability – driving better outcomes for brands.

The presentation will be followed by networking and beverages.

Event Dates:

Sydney: 20th June at Surly’s American Tavern

Brisbane: 27th June at Oche Brisbane

Melbourne: 11th July at Heritage Lounge at Rendezvous Hotel

