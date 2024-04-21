JOLT Appoints Former Vicinity Centres Alicia Proebstl As Group Sales Manager

JOLT has announced the appointment of Alicia Proebstl as its new group sales manager in Melbourne, driving out-of-home and digital advertising solutions for its growing Victorian and South Australian client base.

In the role, Proebstl will be responsible for managing end-to-end media sales across JOLT’s Melbourne client base, while also growing market share and revenue. She will report to JOLT’s Victorian sales director, Tim Debenham.

Proebstl brings more than 10 years’ media sales experience to JOLT, working in some of the largest media organisations in Australia.

Most recently, she was national media sales executive for leading retail property group Vicinity Centres, managing clients across Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia. Prior to this, Proebstl held sales manager roles at the Urban List, SCA, and Bauer Media, working across a range of verticals including FMCG, automotive, retail, airlines, insurance, government, and banking.

Debenham said Proebstl’s appointment would support JOLT’s future business expansion plans across Victoria. “Alicia’s appointment with JOLT is really exciting; it will allow us to double down on the momentum we’ve built over the past couple of years,” he said.

“Alicia brings a wealth of skill, passion, and experience to our growing Melbourne sales team. Her appointment will really help lay the foundation for future growth and business expansion across the Victorian market”.

“It’s a great time to be joining the JOLT team as it experiences this trajectory of hyper-growth, both nationally and worldwide,” said Proebstl.

“JOLT’s unique, authentic, and sustainable proposition is a story with a vision – it’s one with purpose and one that I’m passionate about. Getting in at the ground floor, working with and building a team of enthusiastic, clever and driven individuals in an environment that is more than just media is really exciting”.

Proebstl’s appointment follows that of Lohnêt Waugh, who joined the business as Group Sales Director in New Zealand earlier this month. JOLT has continued to enjoy significant success both across Australia, with major contracts inked last year with Transport for NSW, and globally, with the roll-out of its EV charging network in Canada and the UK.

JOLT’s multi-channel offering has continued to attract a multitude of diverse brands across Australia and beyond, including Audi, Telstra, Woolworths, Amazon, Nine Network, Government, Macquarie Bank, Mercedes, Commonwealth Bank, Binge, Polestar, Myer, Stan, Origin, NAB, GWM, Cool Ridge, Classic Laddie, Queensland Tourism, Live Nation, Snooze, Suncorp, ALDI, Allianz, BMW, Landrover, Mazda, Bunnings, Officeworks, Deakin University, Hostplus, RACQ, NRMA and Felix.