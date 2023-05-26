John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July.

Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the business community. He has also been a champion for the region. One of his most memorable achievements is the successful “Give Me Five” fundraiser that has generated over $6 million for local children’s hospital services over the last 21 years.

In the 2022 Australian Commercial Radio Awards, Williams guided his team to picking up a network high 4 awards including best program director 92.7 MIX FM, best promotions director 92.7 MIX FM, Best Station Produced Commercial Suncoast Fitness ‘Voice in your Head’ and Best Sales Promotion ‘Eumundi Brewery’.

Reflecting on his tenure, Williams said, “After nearly 17 years it is now the perfect time to begin my next adventure.

There is still a lot more to achieve in the media and in the community.” He added, “I’m also looking forward to working on some specific projects for GSL Media.” Williams will continue his community roles, which include serving as chair of the Sunshine Coast Major Events Board, chair of the Wishlist Charity, along with sitting on community committees like Sunshine Coast Business Awards, Sunshine Coast 2032, among involvement in several other charities.

Expressing his gratitude, Williams said, “My time with 92.7 MIX FM and 9.19 SEA FM have been some of the best times of my life and career. I am particularly proud of my team’s role in raising over $1 million for local charities during the past 18 months. It’s also pretty good to have the No 1 & 2 stations in the market”. Williams reflects that his success is not his alone.

“I am blessed to have such an amazing team of talented individuals around me,” he said. Chair of GSLM, Rhys Holleran, said, “Williams has done a great job building both our radio brands to the market leaders they are today. He has built a great culture and we have an excellent group of executives that will continue the great work that Williams has fostered. I am also pleased to announce that Williams will be continuing to have a role in the radio stations he has spent so long building.”

“We further announce today that Simon Rub, our current general sales manager, has been promoted to the chief executive officer position. Simon has been an outstanding executive for many years and has held leadership roles in both TV and radio in a career marked by significant achievement. I have every faith that with the promotion of Simon, the business will have a seamless transition and continue its position as the Sunshine Coast premier media business.”