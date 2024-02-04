Joe Rogan Inks New Spotify Podcast Deal, Reportedly Worth $380m

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan (above) has renewed his deal with Spotify, reportedly worth up to $US250 million ($AU383 million), a significant improvement on his previous deal.

Importantly, this new deal means that The Joe Rogan Experience is no longer exclusive to Spotify and allows his podcast to be distributed to YouTube, Apple and other podcasting platforms. His previous deal was reported to be worth between $US100-200 million ($AU153-$AU301 million).

The news marks a big change in strategy for Spotify, too. Four years ago, Rogan signed his first exclusive deal with the audio platform, during a blitz of similar deals with other podcasters. As such, Rogan’s podcast could only be enjoyed through the platform.

With this new deal allowing Rogan to post wherever he may, it marks the end of Spotify’s exclusivity efforts. Call Her Daddy became widely available earlier this week and Spotify launched a new show with Trevor Noah last year without exclusivity rights.

“The Joe Rogan Experience debuted in 2009, has been a Spotify exclusive since 2020, and we’re just getting started,” Spotify wrote in a blog post.

“Today we announced our new multiyear partnership deal with JRE. There’s so much more ahead, including that the show will soon be available on additional platforms. JRE remains podcasting’s king, consistently ranking as the most-listened-to podcast globally and our users have ranked the show as Spotify’s Wrapped top podcast each year since 2020”.