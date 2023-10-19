JCDecaux Poaches QMS’ Jemma Enright As Its GM For Airports ANZ

JCDecaux has appointed Jemma Enright (lead image) to the newly created position of general manager, airports ANZ. The new leadership position has been introduced to drive a consistent and innovative growth strategy across JCDecaux’s six-airport portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, with Enright responsible for delivering all aspects of product evolution and revenue generation.

Max Eburne, chief commercial officer at JCDecaux ANZ said: “With international and domestic travel booming and travel figures exceeding pre-pandemic rates, it’s the right time to introduce a dedicated senior leader to take JCDecaux’s airport portfolio to new heights. Jemma has a proven track record of delivering highly innovative media strategies and brings a wealth of industry expertise to this pivotal new role.”

Enright has over two decades of media and entrepreneurial experience, most recently as general manager – City of Sydney at QMS Media; chief customer officer at uno Home Loans; Principal of Next Milestone , a consultancy to start-ups and corporates around innovation, founder of successful fintech MoneyBrilliant and as an Angel Investor with Sydney Angels and as a Business and Innovation Mentor at CSIRO’s ON Accelerate, Jemma is also a graduate of The Marketing Academy and a number of other programs.

On her appointment, Jemma Enright added: “JCDecaux’s airport portfolio offers advertisers the opportunity to connect with a highly receptive and engaged audience and I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue to enhance the product and drive future growth. JCDecaux is a clear innovator within the Out-of-Home industry which connects strongly with my passion for innovation and media.”

The JCDecaux airport portfolio consists of: Sydney Airport; Perth Airport; Adelaide Airport; Auckland Airport; Christchurch Airport and Queenstown Airport.