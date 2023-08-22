Jaywing Wins Online Language Learning Preply’s Digital PR Across ANZ

Global online language learning platform, Preply, has appointed Jaywing to lead digital PR to grow search engine optimisation performance across Australia and New Zealand.

Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing won the business following a competitive pitch and will drive Preply’s SEO strategy using digital PR to strengthen domain authority, optimise content and enhance visibility during searches.

Preply is a language learning app and e-learning platform that connects people with tutors to help them learn new languages. Based in the US, the business was founded by Ukranian entrepreneurs Kirill Bigai, Dmytro Voloshyn, and Serge Lukianov and in July secured an additional US$70 million in fresh funding to expand into AI. It also sells to large enterprises including GroupM and Bain to improve the foreign language skills of its teams. It has 400 employees in 30 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Amy Pritchet, digital PR manager, Preply said: “As we continue to expand operations globally, we have ambitious plans to grow our brand in Australia and New Zealand. Search is the primary driver for customer awareness and we selected Jaywing to leverage their extensive experience of implementing effective Digital PR strategies and their knowledge of the local media market.”

Preply is the latest major win for Jaywing and follows the recent appointments by Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards and Bupa.

Ed Raine (lead image), head of digital strategy, Jaywing said: “Preply is revolutionising language learning around the world and we are delighted to have been appointed to help realise their objectives in Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, the Australian market still lags the rest of the world in terms of digital PR maturity, so it’s refreshing to see another great brand capitalising on the opportunity it possesses. There continues to be strong new business momentum at the agency and we welcome Preply to our growing roster of leading brands, focusing on this underutilised marketing channel.”

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote