Jameson Irish Whiskey Chooses Ogilvy As Its New Global Creative Agency

Ogilvy today announced it has been selected by Jameson as its new global lead creative agency.

The account will be led by a borderless team spanning the agency’s global creative network. Ogilvy’s remit will include global strategic and creative duties for the brand, focusing on creative ideas and experiences that will further accelerate its leadership position. Ogilvy was awarded the business after a pitch process managed by independent consultancy R3 and represents an expansion of the agency’s global relationship with Pernod Ricard.

Brendan Buckley, global marketing director at Irish Distillers, commented: “It’s an exciting time for the Jameson brand as we seek to take the world’s most loved and shared Irish whiskey to the next level through breakthrough creativity and brand storytelling. Creatively and strategically, Ogilvy impressed the team over the course of a rigorous pitch process, pairing a global outlook with local cultural relevance in our key markets, and we’re very excited to begin working together. I would also like to sincerely thank TBWA globally, and most recently TBWA Dublin, for their valued creative contribution to the Jameson brand over many years.”

Antonis Kocheilas, Global CEO of Ogilvy Advertising, said: “We are triple delighted and twice as proud for having the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Jameson and help make it the world’s most shared spirit. During the pitch process our team fell in love with this amazing brand and was able to demonstrate the impact borderless creativity can help it have in culture. The best is yet to come. “

Jameson is ranked in the top four global whiskey brands and leads the Irish whiskey category with a 67 per cent market share. Having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of over 10 million cases in 2022. Every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world-renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.