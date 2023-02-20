James Wright Returns As CEO Havas Creative Network, Gayle While Appointed CEO At Host/Havas

James Wright Returns As CEO Havas Creative Network, Gayle While Appointed CEO At Host/Havas
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Havas has announced the return of James Wright to Australia as CEO Havas Creative Network and will take responsibility for its agencies including Host/Havas, h/commerce, Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic. Wright will continue in his role as Global CEO Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

Additionally, Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas and will report to Wright.  While joins from Dentsu where she was Chief Client Officer and previously had been CEO at Clemenger BBDO.

Gayle While & James Wright

Wright joined the Havas Group in 2011 and was based in Australia until 2018. During that time, he led Red Havas to become one of the largest and most awarded PR agencies across APAC, including more than twenty agency of the year accolades. He also held various roles across the wider Havas Australia Group as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

In 2018 he moved to the US to take the Australian founded Red Havas brand global and has picked up numerous awards in the process, most recently Large Agency of the Year at the PR Platinum Awards 2022. Red Havas has now expanded to 24 offices across 14 markets.

Wright said: “Whilst I have always kept close to the Australian market and teams during my time in New York, I am delighted to be back in my spiritual home where we have a world class roster of agencies, talent, clients, and opportunity. I am looking forward to working with our senior management teams in the Havas Village to forge an exciting new chapter for the Group.”

Gayle While has worked with some of the UK and Australia’s leading organisations to deliver growth and behaviour change through customer driven strategies. Her passion lies in helping clients leverage creativity, data, and technology as an accelerant for sustainable business growth.

While said: “I’m excited to join a creative agency with such an enviable legacy, and humbled to play a part in continuing to propel the team and work forward. There is a phenomenal team, and it’s the combination of their passion with access to the talent, innovation and collaborative spirit across the Havas Village that makes this such an incredible opportunity.”

“Getting to know James through the process, it became clear there’s a genuine ambition and commitment to take the business to another level, and I can’t wait to work with the team to build on its successes, and continue to make a meaningful difference to our clients.”

Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You, said: “James has a unique understanding of the Australian market and has an outstanding track record across the group of building successful global and local agencies. His PR and creative expertise are a powerful combination. Add to that the talents of Gayle who has an incredible creative, digital and data background we are confident in achieving our strategic growth plan.”

Over the past year Havas Australia has been active in the acquisition market with the additions of Frontier and Bastion Brands becoming part of the Havas Village of agencies. Murphy concludes: “Historically Australia has been an exciting and highly creative market for us, so under the leadership of James and Gayle we are looking forward to seeing it achieve its full potential.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Havas Creative Network james wright

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
  • Marketing

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine