“It’s Pornography!” Retailer Big W Forced To Defend Graphic Kid’s Sex Book Amid Parent Fury

Woolworths-owned retailer Big W has come under fire from parents for stocking a sex education book aimed at kids as young as eight that has been deemed as far too sexualised for such a young audience.

The book, which retails for $16 and has a two-star rating on Amazon, is called Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out and was co-authored by media personality Yumi Stynes and former “Dolly Doctor”, Dr Melissa Kang.

The book is marketed as a “frank, age-appropriate introductory guide to sex and sexuality for teens of all genders”. The book features such imagery as two gay men in the 69 position, a lesbian couple scissoring and pictures of erect penises. There’s also chapters on oral sex, fingering, anal sex, hand jobs, porn, sexuality and gender identity.

The book was called out by Rachael Wong, chief executive of Women’s Forum Australia. Wong said on a Twitter post: “Why is Big W selling this GRAPHIC SEX GUIDE FOR KIDS in Aus which includes how-tos for anal/oral sex, masturbation & heavily pushes gender ideology?

“Co-author [Yumi Stynes] says the book is for 10-15 yo but she’d ‘be happy with a mature 8-yo having a flick through’,” Wong said.

Why is @BIGW selling this GRAPHIC SEX GUIDE FOR KIDS in Aus which includes how-tos for anal/oral sex, masturbation & heavily pushes gender ideology? Co-author @yumichild says the book is for 10-15 yo but she’d “be happy with a mature 8-yo having a flick through” 🎥 @chrisprimod pic.twitter.com/ptvqjPnnPR — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) July 17, 2023

Big W has reportedly turned off comments about the book after it was bombarded by angry parents who’ve threatened to boycott retailers stocking it.

2GB host Ben Fordham likened the book to "pornography" on his radio show this morning.

Conservative podcaster Chris Primod also attacked the sale of the manual. “How can anyone think they are not coming after the children after seeing books like this for sale openly in Big W?”

Another angry parent posted: “Really? We need to teach 11-year-olds different sex positions? This book is a big no from me.”

Another said: “I have sent a protest letter to Big W about the porn book Welcome to Sex. It is extremely graphic. We should all make the effort to protest this stuff to children.”

However, other parents defended the book and the sometimes tricky task of educating kids about sex.

“Right wing cookers/religious nuts are trying to censor these books. Usual anti-queer, anti-feminist reasons,” penned one fan.

Another added: “Can’t wait to purchase this. Your period book took away the fear for my 10-year-old daughter (and me!) so much. Forever grateful.”

When the book was first released, Stynes – who is also an ABC presenter and self-styled female health and sexuality expert – said the book’s purpose was to teach kids about sex and consent at a young age to combat the “putrid effects of porn on real-world sex”.

“It is a book for young ones who aren’t necessarily practising any partnered sexual activities but who are curious enough to Google,” Stynes said. “YES, it’s frank, and YES, it talks about stuff that parents might find embarrassing.”

Stynes added that research had shown that a lot of kids were too embarrassed to talk to their parents about sex.

A spokesperson for Big W defended the sale of the book: “Big W has a wide range of books and products that represent a diverse Australian community.

“Welcome to Sex is an educational, age-appropriate and inclusive book featuring content from adolescent health experts that matches the development and early experiences of teens aged 12-15. It is shelved in parenting in our books section so parents can make their own decisions on what is appropriate for their family,” the spokesperson said.