“It’s Not Just About Celebrating Talent—It’s About Launching Careers”: WE Communications’ Nichole Provatas On The Game Changing Potential Of Cairns Hatchlings

In an industry that thrives on innovation, fresh perspectives are more valuable than ever. Enter Cairns Hatchlings, an initiative dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of creative minds across the Asia Pacific region. More than just an award, this groundbreaking program—held alongside the Cairns Crocodiles Festival—gives emerging talent a chance to showcase their skills in real-time, gain mentorship from top industry leaders, and connect with like-minded professionals who share their passion for marketing, media, and advertising.

Entries close this Thursday, 13 March!

At the heart of the initiative is a distinguished jury made up of some of the industry’s most respected figures. Among them is Nichole Provatas, executive vice president and international head of marketing at WE Communications. With 17 years of experience—five of those in New York—Provatas has built an impressive career guiding brands like Adobe, Disney, Telstra, and Microsoft in developing impactful, integrated marketing strategies. A champion of bold ideas and authentic storytelling, she knows exactly what it takes to stand out in today’s competitive creative landscape.

We sat down with Provatas to discuss what drew her to the Cairns Hatchlings jury, the significance of programs like this in shaping the industry’s future, and what qualities she’s looking for in the next wave of creative trailblazers.

B&T: What motivated you to join the Cairns Hatchlings jury, and what excites you most about being involved in this initiative?

Provatas: Cairns Hatchlings is a powerful platform for uncovering and amplifying fresh voices across the Asia Pacific region. I was drawn to this initiative because it doesn’t just acknowledge talent; it actively uplifts and nurtures it. What excites me most? The chance to champion these emerging creatives, connect them with mentors who truly see their potential, and celebrate the bold new ideas they bring to the table. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone get the recognition they deserve and watching their career take off because of it.

B&T: Why do you believe programs like Cairns Hatchlings are so important for emerging talent across the Asia Pacific region?

Provatas: The creative industry is constantly evolving, and for many young creatives, the path forward isn’t always clear. Programs like Cairns Hatchlings play a crucial role in giving emerging talent the chance to explore different avenues, figure out what excites them (and what doesn’t!), and build the connections that can open doors. More than that, these programs send a powerful message: there’s space for diverse perspectives and fresh talent isn’t just welcomed—it’s essential

B&T: From your perspective, what makes Cairns Hatchlings stand out from other industry awards and talent programs?

Provatas: What sets Cairns Hatchlings apart is its commitment to active inclusion rather than passive recognition. Many industry awards simply acknowledge talent, but this program goes further—it brings finalists into the room, gives them a voice, and equips them with the tools to succeed. The live presentation aspect ensures that diverse perspectives are heard, and the mentorship and networking components help accelerate early careers, making real industry connections accessible to all. It’s not just about celebrating talent—it’s about launching careers.

B&T: How does the opportunity to showcase work live at the Cairns Crocodiles event add value for the finalists?

Provatas: There’s something powerful about presenting your work live—it’s not just about showing what you can do; it’s about making an impact in real-time. For these finalists, the Cairns Crocodiles event is more than a showcase; it’s a chance to tell their story, engage with industry leaders, and prove why their ideas matter. Representation is crucial—not just in the work we create but in the spaces we occupy. Standing on that stage, sharing their perspectives, and getting direct feedback? That’s an invaluable experience that can accelerate careers in ways that no online portfolio ever could.

B&T: Beyond recognition, how do you think the networking and mentorship opportunities provided by the program can shape the careers of participants?

Provatas: Networking and mentorship can be career-defining. In the creative industry, talent alone isn’t always enough—it’s about who sees your potential and who’s willing to open doors for you. Through Cairns Hatchlings, participants gain direct access to industry leaders who can offer guidance, share opportunities, and advocate for them in spaces they might not have had access to otherwise. For many emerging creatives, this isn’t just about making connections; it’s about breaking into an industry that can sometimes feel like a closed circle. This program helps level the playing field and creates real, lasting opportunities.

B&T: The program emphasises collaboration with charities to create real-world impact. How important do you think this aspect is in developing well-rounded industry professionals?

Provatas: Creativity isn’t just about making something beautiful—it’s about making something meaningful. Collaborating with charities gives participants the chance to see how their work can drive real impact, beyond just commercial success. More importantly, it fosters a sense of responsibility. The best creative professionals aren’t just talented—they’re socially conscious, adaptable, and committed to using their skills for good. That’s the kind of industry we should all be working toward.

B&T: What qualities and attributes will you be looking for in the finalists?

Provatas: Talent is important, but it’s not the only thing that matters. I’ll be looking for creatives who bring fresh perspectives, challenge the status quo, and push boundaries. I want to see work that reflects the richness of their culture, experiences, and personal stories. Beyond creativity, adaptability and collaboration are key—being able to work across disciplines, take feedback, and thrive in a dynamic environment is what sets future industry leaders apart. And above all, I want to see passion. The kind that’s impossible to ignore.

B&T: In your experience, how can initiatives like Cairns Hatchlings help bridge the gap between emerging talent and top industry leaders?

Provatas: Traditional industry structures often favour those with pre-existing connections and privileges, making it difficult for emerging talent from diverse backgrounds to break through. Cairns Hatchlings disrupts this by creating direct access to industry leaders in a way that is merit-based and inclusive. By offering structured mentorship, live presentations, and immersive industry experiences, it fosters a culture where top leaders actively listen to and learn from the next generation.

B&T: What advice would you give to applicants hoping to make the most of this opportunity?

Provatas: Be bold and unapologetically yourself. The industry doesn’t need more of the same—it needs fresh voices, diverse perspectives and ideas that challenge convention. Don’t try to fit into a mould; show us why your perspective matters. Engage with mentors, ask questions, take risks, and soak up every bit of feedback. This is more than just an opportunity to showcase your work—it’s a chance to accelerate your career. Make it count.

B&T: Looking ahead, what impact do you hope the Cairns Hatchlings program will have on the industry and the next generation of talent?

Provatas: I hope the program helps redefine what leadership in the creative industry looks like. By championing diverse talent and fostering inclusive mentorship, Cairns Hatchlings is actively shaping a future where opportunities are based on talent and innovation—not background or connections. I want to see today’s finalists become tomorrow’s industry leaders—leaders who, in turn, open doors for the next wave of talent. If this program can create a ripple effect that leads to a more equitable and innovative creative landscape, then it’s done its job.

