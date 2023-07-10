‘It Wasn’t Me’ – BBC Stars Rush To Deny Explicit Teen Photo Claims
A number of high-profile BBC presenters have stepped forward to deny they are the person responsible for allegedly paying a vulnerable teenager for sexually explicit photos.
On Friday, British tabloid paper The Sun, said that a “top BBC star is off air while allegations he paid a teenager for sexual pictures are being investigated”.
It said that “the well-known presenter is accused of giving the teen more than £35,000 (A$67,161) since they were 17 in return for sordid images”.
The mother of the teenager said that her son had used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit.
She said her child had gone from “a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” in just three years.
She added: “All I want is for this man to stop paying my child for sexual pictures and stop him funding my child’s drug habit.”
“One time he had sent £5,000 (A$9594) in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”
She went on: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick.
“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.
“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”
The unnamed presenter has been taken off air while the BBC investigates the bombshell claims.
Since the claims hit, a number of high-profile presenters have come forward to deny that they are the person at the centre of the claims.
BBC 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell posted a screenshot showing he had reported a crime to the Metropolitan police after being wrongly accused as the man in question.
I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends. pic.twitter.com/KNytEcAE7J
— Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) July 8, 2023
He also retweeted legal advice saying that anyone who wrongly names the man can be sued for defamation and will “lose everything you own”.
Meanwhile football pundit Gary Lineker Tweeted “I hate to disappoint the haters but its not me”.
Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 8, 2023
One Tweeter was keen to point out that the BBC was “quicker to suspend @GaryLineker when he made an accurate remark about the 1930s German era than they’ve been about this 2 month old complaint against whoever it is”.
In March the UK’s national broadcaster suspended Lineker from the BBC sports show Match Of The Day for a Tweet in which he compared the UK government’s language around asylum seekers policy to that of “Nazi Germany”.
Presenter Rylan used a Gif of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment to kindly ask people to take his name out of their mouths in reference to the story.
Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths pic.twitter.com/6lZo45U6Pe
— R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 8, 2023
Building on Rylan’s Tweet, BBC star Jeremy Vine also added that he is not the BBC presenter in question and is currently actively working.
Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the “BBC Presenter” in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2023
The BBC said it is in touch with police about the claims.
Please login with linkedin to commentBBC
Latest News
Football Australia Joins Forces With Global Superstar ‘Tones And I’
Football Australia and the CommBank Matildas are delighted to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Tones And I, the chart-topping global sensation and multi-award-winning songwriter. This historic collaboration unites the worlds of music and football, igniting a powerful synergy that promises to captivate fans across Australia, and the world. In an era where music and sport […]
Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
The Seven Network has struck a deal with Hockey Australia which means it will broadcast the sport on Channel 7 and 7plus. The initial two-year agreement will see all internationally sanctioned matches played by Australia’s iconic national teams, the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as well as every match of the Hockey One League 2023 and 2024 seasons shown live […]
Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!
Warner Bros. Discovery has launched an innovative Snapchat AR campaign to drive buzz for the upcoming Barbie movie. From today, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be transformed into Barbie colours, alongside seven other famous locations across the globe. By scanning the bridge using the Barbie lens, the iconic bridge will instantly transform into a bright pink and […]
Sonia Kruger And Chris Brown To Host Logies Red Carpet
The red carpet is surely the Logies' pièce de résistance, particularly if Karl's had a skinful.
Bud Light Drops Out Of The “10 Most Liked Beers” List In The US, As Guinness Retains Top Spot
Guinness has been named the US' most liked beer. Let's just all hope this isn't giving Enya any ideas.
Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au
News.Com announces new editor who declares supermarket rotisserie chickens & Pete Evans' hair is her editorial mantra.
Supermodel Cops Brutal Roasting After Snubbing F1 Legend Martin Brundle’s Pit Lane Interview
The cross to bear that his possessing flawless cheekbones once again on show in this bumbling supermodel interview.
78% Of Consumers Are Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping
78 percent of consumers are prioritising value for money when shopping, as Australians are almost twice as likely to be stressed about higher prices of groceries and essentials than they are about the cost of housing, new research from Shopify has revealed. The Shopify Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with YouGov, unpacks how Australian […]
Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For Mascara Brand Stunt
Cosmetic brand Maybelline has been hailed as ‘genius’ after putting eyelashes on London transport. The New York-based beauty brand has come up with arguably the most interactive mascara campaign yet – placing giant lashes on trains and buses in London. Better yet, the lashes are actually swiped by huge parasol-sized mascara wands sticking out of […]
Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum
In an attempt to combat misinformation on its platform in the run-up to the Voice to Parliament Referendum, Meta will expand its fact-checking partnership and its media literacy campaign with the Australian Associated Press. Mia Garlick, director of public policy for Meta Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands, Japan and Korea, wrote that “Meta has been […]
TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]
Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users
Threads, the Twitter-like rival produced by Instagram, is well on its way to reaching 100 million users less than five days after it launched. Of course, that shouldn’t necessarily be surprising. Threads had a ready-to-go billion-strong user base from Instagram, and users must sign up for Threads with their Instagram account. The media circus — […]
goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program
Southeast Queensland’s leading independent billboard provider, goa billboards is celebrating its 40th birthday by giving back. Since its inception on 1 July 1983, goa Billboards has been at the forefront of delivering innovative advertising solutions and today operates the largest network of roadside digital billboards in southeast Queensland. Founded by the Tyquin family and still […]
The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
It is that time my friends – the B&T Women In Media People’s Choice update is here! The B&T Women In Media awards, sponsored by Are Media, recognize the exceptional female-identifying talent in media, marketing and advertising who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and cheer on other women. […]
Sleeping Outside On A Strip Of Cardboard On A Winter’s Night Was A Privilege
Benjamin Haslem (pictured below and lead image), director of media and public affairs at Icon Agency recently participated in Vinnies annual CEO sleepout. Here he chats about the experience he described as a “privilege”… It’s easy to be cynical. I know because I was. Well-heeled CEOs and other business leaders ‘sleeping out’ to raise money […]
Jan Bojko, Explains How Brands Can Court Generation Twitch For A Lifelong Relationship
Jan Bojko, director of client insights & measurement, APAC, Twitch, explains how companies can woo the digital-first generation by understanding how they interact with brands. In many ways, getting into a relationship with a brand is similar to getting into one with a person. After all, we’re looking for someone (or, in this case, some […]
“Bud Light Of Ice Cream!” Ben & Jerry’s In Latest Customer Boycott Shitstorm As Share Price Melts
Robin Williams famously said, "Cocaine is God's way of saying you get paid too much!" As is affording Ben & Jerry’s.
Apple Releases Epic iPhone Ad Campaign Starring Mexican Masked Wrestlers
Not meaning to weigh in on the whole Apple VS Samsung ding-dong, but Apple's stores and its ads are definitely superior.
Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]
FBoy Island Bats Away Ad Complaints
In defence of FBoy Island, it does give slightly dim personal trainers their 15-minutes.
Adland Thinks Threads Will Be A Boon For Brands
Everyone in the office talking about Threads today & you're still bitching about Taylor Swift tickets? Move on here.
The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!
Other than having a campaign ripped to shreds by Mark Ritson, there is no greater industry accolade than a B&T Award.
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]
Nine Forced To Apologise For “Racist & Offensive” Ad In Yesterday’s AFR
B&T rarely reads the AFR primarily because we don't understand it. But we were straight down the newsagent for this.
WPP Opens A Shiny New Office In Manchester
WPP expands out of London with new Manchester digs. Mark Read refusing to be drawn on his United VS City allegiances.
Microsoft’s AI Play Is Propelling It Towards US$3 Trillion Valuation
Could this propel Bill Gates back to the world's richest man? And what daft, richest man nonsense will he blow it on?
Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls
Judging by the numbers for the third Ashes session last night, there's plenty of people asleep at their desk today.
Nike Delightfully Disorients in New Campaign from AKQA & L’ÉLOI
Do most Nike ads leave you with a sense of dread about your own fitness inadequacies? You'll enjoy this upbeat change.
Twitter Threatens Meta Lawsuit Over Threads
What do they mean "lawsuit" when we've got the respective CEOs to go each other in an upcoming Las Vegas cage fight?
It’s Finally Happened: AI Meets S*x Toys
As much as B&T supports AI-supported sex t@ys, we'd hate to have our data publicly hacked.
Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]
Calls To Curb SUV & Ute Advertising As Spend On The Gas Guzzlers Rises 200% In A Decade
Utes now join fossil fuel, airline, red meat & kid's brekkie cereal clients that agencies need to be very nervous about.
CommBank Celebrates Women’s Football Via GHO Sydney
Think Sam Kerr has done nothing else in her life over the past six months than star in upcoming ads? Confirm it here.
UM Wins FMCG Brand Upfield’s Global Media
Don't want a bastard colleague stealing your butter out of the fridge? B&T recommends switching to Upfield's ProActiv .
Samsung Ads Study: Brands That Advertise On Streaming Services Perceived As “Modern & Innovative”
Study finds advertisers on SVODs seen as "modern & innovative". B&T's quite certain that's not how TV bosses see them.
Ian Thorpe Returns For Optus’ Inspiration Grant
Thorpie's been lying low for a while and B&T, for one, says it's nice to see the big fella back and looking so well.