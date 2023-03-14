British Pundit Gary Lineker Returns To BBC After Being Ousted For Asylum Policy Comment

British Pundit Gary Lineker Returns To BBC After Being Ousted For Asylum Policy Comment
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



British sports commentator Gray Lineker has returned to the BBC after a number of his presenting colleagues walked out in support of the ex-footballer.

Lineker was suspended from the BBC sports show Match Of The Day on Friday last week for a Tweet in which he compared the UK government’s language around asylum seekers policy to that of “Nazi Germany”.

His presenting colleagues and friends – including Ian Wright – refused to appear on the flagship BBC show over the weekend, in an act of solidarity with Linekar.

The mass walkout threw the broadcaster’s weekend coverage into disarray.

In response, Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, apologized for the widespread disruption to sports programming and announced an independent review of the corporation’s internal social media guidelines.

On Instagram, Lineker celebrated the news.

“I am glad that we have found a way forward,” he said in the joint statement with Davie (published on The Guardian’s Instagram account). “I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
  • Media

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs. The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head […]

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.