Is This The PSA Of The Year? US Police Violence Towards Black Drivers Highlighted In Chilling TVC

The shooting of Black drivers by US police is again in the spotlight via a clever but equally chilling new campaign.

The spot’s the work of creative agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners for racial equality group Courageous Conversation Global Foundation and comes off the back of just released data that shows Black drivers in America are 20 per cent more likely to be stopped by police and three times more likely to be shot and killed by officers.

Timed for release with the famous Detroit Auto Show which started last week, the spot hypothesises all the things a car driven by a Black driver should have to avoid police violence and, ultimately, being shot.

So chilling is the work, US creative site Muse By Clio called the ad one of the PSAs of 2023. Watch it for yourself below: