Involved Dives Into The World Of Women’s Sport With Manly Mermaids Sponsorship Deal

Leading independent media agency Involved Media is proud to announce it has signed a three-year deal to sponsor the Manly Mermaids.

Part of the legendary Manly District Rugby Union Football Club, the Manly Mermaids are one of the country’s leading women’s rugby 7s programs and will also be adding a women’s rugby 15s program.

Established in 2015 with just 10 players, the squad includes Faith Nathan, Sariah Paki, Madison Ashby and Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, all of whom competed at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

As part of the sponsorship, the Involved Media logo will feature on the back of the jersey and training top.

Steve Berryman, head coach of the Manly Mermaids, said: “We are delighted to welcome Involved Media as a key sponsor of the Manly Mermaids. This sponsorship is of vital importance to the club, as our Mermaids go from strength to strength.”

Involved media group managing director, Sarah Keith, said: “We are honoured to announce our sponsorship deal with the Manly Mermaids and to support rugby at a grassroots level.

“I’m looking forward to working with club captain Janelle Garland, board directors Ioanita Gentles and Tim Herbert, and general manager Robert Gallacher to understand how we can better help the growth and development of the team.

“The talent and passion of the Manly Mermaids is inspiring, and they deserve a higher profile. Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia and everyone at Involved Media is excited to be part of it.

“The sponsorship deal with the Manly Mermaids supports Involved Media’s approach to seek out and recognise people’s passion points,” she said.