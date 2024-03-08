Introducing The World’s Most Illegal Beer – Just Because It’s Made By Women!
To spotlight global gender injustice in an eye-catching way, independent feminist craft beer brand Muschicraft has brewed a new beverage called The Most Illegal Beer.
This ale intentionally breaks laws from over 50 countries around the world – simply because it was made by women.
Despite so many advances in women’s rights in recent years, laws still exist in over a third of countries that prohibit women from doing things that men are allowed to do – restricting women’s choice of jobs, as well as dictating how they should look and behave. It’s a harsh reminder that gender inequality is still a live issue in 2024 and that women are still denied the same professional and personal freedoms as men.
“With The Most Illegal Beer, Muschicraft sets out to shine a spotlight on the outdated, sexist laws hidden in the legal systems worldwide and call for faster progress toward gender equality,” says Sophie Tschannett, founder of the feminist craft beer brand Muschicraft.
Women from Russia, Uruguay, Italy, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, the USA, and various other countries came together for this initiative to make this beer. Intentionally involving women at every step of production and distribution led the beer to violate one or more laws from their countries of origin: producing alcohol (illegal in Lebanon), cleaning running machinery (illegal in Uruguay and 9 other countries), carrying heavy beer (illegal in Russia and 22 other countries) and much more. Some laws were even broken just by the female brewery workers wearing make-up and low-cut jeans or sipping the beer while working as a bartender.
“Our beer was created as a bold provocation against the patriarchal world. In this world, the standard is male: Beer is the drink for “men”; rules are written by “men.” We want to question and challenge all these. Changes always start from conversations. My intention is to give people the topic of conversation with this beer—they should talk about gender equality and how we can achieve it,” said Tschanett.
Launching on International Women’s Day 2024, sales of The Most Illegal Beer will raise money to support Women For Women International, a global organisation that fights for gender equality. The beer will also be sent to ministries of justice and legislative bodies in countries with prohibitive laws with the aim of driving change.
The Most Illegal Beer was brewed in partnership with the Berlin brewery Vagabund. This project also received tremendous support from other partners such as Amorelie and Crack Bellmers.
Credits:
Creation: HeimatTBWA.
Director: Manuela Bastian.
Production: AMOXI Media.
PR: For the Right Reasons.
Music: DaHouse Audio.
Website: RTS.
Print production: eg+.
Media: HYGH, Ultra OOH und Mihai
