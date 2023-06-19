Intentional Launches New Creative Division

Melbourne independent digital agency, Intentional today announced the launch of a new creative division which will focus on studio user generated content (UGC) and content creation that combines the agency’s media buying team with high performing creative.

The new division will allow Intentional to conceptualise and create social media ad campaigns across multiple platforms using the latest trends, including creative optimisation, in a brand-first manner to maximise results for clients. The creative division will be led by former intentional senior media buyer, Chantel Carnes.

Carnes joined Intentional in 2019 and has also worked as a senior media buyer and strategist for CocoSocial. Intentional CEO, Chris Fraser, said the new division’s focus would be on creating what marketers have dubbed ‘UGC’ and most recently ‘studio UGC’, which is a more polished version of the traditional ‘shot-on-iPhone’ UGC.

“We’ve seen a rise in consumers reacting favourably to ‘UGC’. What began on TikTok is now driving engagement and performance on all digital ad platforms.

These are ‘TikTok style ads’ but feature the brand logo immediately and often offer an immediate call to action, which is different to the traditional TV ad with a slow, 30-second arc and reveal at the end,” he said.

“Our new creative services division is committed to offering brands the opportunity to start testing and learning on both ‘UGC,’ and of course AI-generated creative on social platforms. It’s a shift in thinking – brands need to become more comfortable with fewer controls. It’s a chance for businesses to optimise their creative and see the performance gains that can be achieved by embracing these user trends.”

Commenting on Carnes’ appointment, Fraser said: “Chantel is the perfect fit to head up the new creative division. She is passionate about creative and uses her technical and performance mindset to translate brand briefs into the modern, creative formats that are required in today’s consumer environment.”

Commenting on her promotion, Carnes said: “I’m excited to be part of this evolution of the Intentional business. After many years of managing our clients’ media and ad accounts, we’ve seen that one of the biggest factors determining their success is the quality of the ad creative, tailored for the relevant ad platform. This new division will allow us to use our intimate knowledge of our clients’ brands to create dynamic, optimised content that is on-brief and delivered as trends are evolving.”

The new creative services division comes on the back of several successful campaigns for Intentional in recent months, working with a range of clients including leading children’s brand Huxbaby, premium accessories company Orbitkey, bridal sleepwear company Le Rose Stories and ASX 50 listed company Cochlear.