Inside The Judging Room: Why Bread’s Co-Founders Say Cairns Hatchlings Is A Creative Game-Changer

With anticipation building for the inaugural Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, judging is well and truly underway. Among the industry leaders charged with evaluating the best emerging talent from across the Asia Pacific are Mary Proulx and Amaury Treguer, co-founders of the award-winning creative agency Bread.

With a sharp eye, deep industry insight, and an infectious enthusiasm for the next generation of talent, the duo took time out of their judging duties to chat with B&T about what makes the Cairns Hatchlings such a standout initiative—from the fresh creative perspectives they’re seeing, to the unique opportunities it offers for emerging talent to connect, create real-world impact, and kick-start their careers in the most inspiring way.

“We get asked to judge a lot of things, some more interesting than others,” said Proulx. “But when it’s about emerging talent—people bringing fresh perspectives into the industry—it feels really meaningful. It’s a bit altruistic, in a way. You’re helping them, but you’re also learning something yourself”.

Treguer agreed, highlighting how the Hatchlings format invites unconventional thinking. “It’s always good to see the work from younger generations and how they approach a brief. Their solutions can be so different from how we’d do it. It’s refreshing and insightful”.

Unlike traditional award shows where existing work is submitted with little context, Hatchlings levels the playing field with a live, high-pressure format. Finalists are flown to Cairns and given 24 hours to respond to creative briefs across seven categories.

“You usually don’t get the full story behind award submissions—the brief, the challenge, the limitations,” said Treguer. “This format is fair. Everyone gets the same brief. We get to see how they think, not just the final polish”.

But Hatchlings isn’t just about pressure and performance. A huge drawcard is the chance for finalists to experience the Cairns Crocodiles Festival firsthand—a rare opportunity for emerging staff who might not typically be invited to attend high-profile industry events. With a jam-packed agenda of inspiring talks, masterclasses, networking events, and a more relaxed, approachable atmosphere, the festival offers young creatives direct access to industry leaders and decision-makers. It’s a space where valuable conversations happen organically, connections are formed over coffees or casual chats, and doors can open to mentorships, collaborations, and even future jobs. For many, it’s a career-defining experience wrapped in three days of learning, growth, and creative energy.

Get tickets for Cairns Crocodiles now!

“So often, junior staff don’t get to attend these events. There’s so much content—talks, workshops—and a real opportunity to grow your network. One conversation could turn into mentorship or a new role down the track,” Proulx explained.

Treguer agreed, noting the more relaxed, inclusive vibe of Cairns. “It’s not your typical big-city event. Everyone’s in shorts and t-shirts. It’s easier to approach people when the environment is casual. That makes a big difference when you’re just starting out.”

So what are Bread’s co-founders looking for in finalists? “A hunger to do something interesting,” said Proulx. “You can see when someone’s genuinely excited—it comes through in the work.”

Treguer added: “Back yourself. You never know what can happen. You might end up pitching to someone who’s literally hiring right now.”

For those who missed the entry window, the judges’ advice is simple: don’t miss it next year. “If you don’t try, you’ll never know,” Proulx said. “And you don’t want to see someone else win and think, ‘Damn, that could’ve been me.’”

As the countdown to May begins, the judges—and the industry—are watching closely. Get your tickets to Cairns now and witness the what the next generation has to offer!

Get tickets for Cairns Crocodiles now!