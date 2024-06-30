Innocean Group Australia Wins Geotab Creative, Media & Strategic Consulting Accounts

Innocean Group Australia has announced that it has secured the brand strategy, creative, and media account for Geotab, a global leader in fleet management solutions and connected transportation. In addition, lowercase Innocean Group Australia’s consultative company has been selected to lead the research for Geotab to measure and bridge the gap between the ANZ and Southeast Asia B2B strategies.

The win, achieved following a competitive pitch process, underscores Innocean’s comprehensive, end-to-end solution combining consultancy, market-leading AI research product TBX, strategy, creative, and media excellence. This strategic collaboration will leverage these strengths to enhance Geotab’s market presence and drive growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Canada, Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions. It leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimising costs. Geotab has more than 50,000 customers across 160 countries and processes billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Innocean and lowercase to elevate our brand and optimise our strategies. The combined expertise of both agencies will help us better understand our markets and deliver superior value to our customers. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to lead the fleet telematics industry in innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Lia Geraissate, APAC marketing lead at Geotab.

“We are thrilled to partner with Geotab and bring our expertise in brand strategy, creative, and media to support the company’s growth ambitions in the fleet telematics sector. Creating impactful and innovative messaging that resonates with diverse audiences across APAC is something we’re passionate about,” said Jasmin Bedir, CEO of Innocean.

“We are excited to be leading the media strategy and buying for Geotab across the ANZ and Southeast Asian markets. Our true end-to-end thinking, supported by rich, AI-enabled research and consulting, will ensure we deliver targeted B2B media solutions that drive measurable growth and brand impact,” said Kathryn Furnari, head of media at Innocean.

Matt Morgan, managing director of lowercase, said it was important to start with a true understanding of the customer and the B2B fleet telematics industry. “Our TBX tool will provide the depth of one-on-one interviews with the scale and speed of quantitative research, offering Geotab detailed and actionable insights that measure the gap between markets, business and customers. This research will be crucial in understanding the distinct needs and opportunities within the APAC market, ensuring that Geotab’s strategies are precisely tailored to each region,” he said.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Geotab, which continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings in the fleet telematics industry.