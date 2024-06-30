AdvertisingNewsletter

Innocean Group Australia Wins Geotab Creative, Media & Strategic Consulting Accounts

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
3 Min Read
Jasmin Bedir

Innocean Group Australia has announced that it has secured the brand strategy, creative, and media account for Geotab, a global leader in fleet management solutions and connected transportation. In addition, lowercase Innocean Group Australia’s consultative company has been selected to lead the research for Geotab to measure and bridge the gap between the ANZ and Southeast Asia B2B strategies.

The win, achieved following a competitive pitch process, underscores Innocean’s comprehensive, end-to-end solution combining consultancy, market-leading AI research product TBX, strategy, creative, and media excellence. This strategic collaboration will leverage these strengths to enhance Geotab’s market presence and drive growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Canada, Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions. It leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimising costs. Geotab has more than 50,000 customers across 160 countries and processes billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Innocean and lowercase to elevate our brand and optimise our strategies. The combined expertise of both agencies will help us better understand our markets and deliver superior value to our customers. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to lead the fleet telematics industry in innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Lia Geraissate, APAC marketing lead at Geotab.

“We are thrilled to partner with Geotab and bring our expertise in brand strategy, creative, and media to support the company’s growth ambitions in the fleet telematics sector. Creating impactful and innovative messaging that resonates with diverse audiences across APAC is something we’re passionate about,” said Jasmin Bedir, CEO of Innocean.

“We are excited to be leading the media strategy and buying for Geotab across the ANZ and Southeast Asian markets. Our true end-to-end thinking, supported by rich, AI-enabled research and consulting, will ensure we deliver targeted B2B media solutions that drive measurable growth and brand impact,” said Kathryn Furnari, head of media at Innocean.

Matt Morgan, managing director of lowercase, said it was important to start with a true understanding of the customer and the B2B fleet telematics industry. “Our TBX tool will provide the depth of one-on-one interviews with the scale and speed of quantitative research, offering Geotab detailed and actionable insights that measure the gap between markets, business and customers. This research will be crucial in understanding the distinct needs and opportunities within the APAC market, ensuring that Geotab’s strategies are precisely tailored to each region,” he said.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Geotab, which continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings in the fleet telematics industry.

Related posts:

  1. ‘We’ve Seen A Huge Rise In Young People Impacted By Domestic And Sexual Violence’ – Why You Should Support Unltd’s Adland Bailout
  2. The Trade Desk Data: Olympics Offers Unrivalled ‘Feel Good’ Moment For Advertisers
  3. DoubleVerify Research Reveals Link Between High-Quality Digital Ads & Lower Emissions
  4. Gerety VIP BBQ: The Real Reason To Be In Cannes
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Slew Of Promotions At Thinkerbell
Onsite Retail Media Agency Buckled Up Debuts In Australia
Frank Green And Parley For The Oceans Join Forces To Protect The Ocean From The Threat Of Single-Use Plastics
Woolworths Backs Olympians Of Tomorrow With $1 Million In Grants
Register Lost your password?