Initiative Marketing Multi Is Back

Media agency Initiative is once again calling for the industry to put their figurative money where their mouth and try to predict the marketing trends around the Super Bowl via their highly popular Marketing Multi betting platform.

Built by Initiative’s cultural analytics department, The Marketing Multi crowdsources predictions from industry experts across the world and combines it with generative AI to provide the most eclectic multi-market with odds updating live every day. From Taylor Swift ad cameos, to Temu promoting cheap products with an expensive brand ad to the number of commercials ‘made entirely by AI’, Marketing Multi features a series of strong contenders plus wild cards to make it interesting.

“The Super Bowl is the only place in culture people not only pay attention to the ads, but actively lean into them. As brands open their wallets to take a real punt on leaving a lasting impression, it’s become a cultural litmus test for the trends that matter,” said Chris Colter, chief strategy & product officer, Initiative.

Punters can only make two types of bet: will an outcome occur (yes or no); and how many times do they predict the outcome occurring. Scoring is based on probability with the final odds from each day added to a punter’s daily score calculation (just like a normal betting multi); whoever has the highest cumulative score earns a highly sought after and super-legitimate official ‘Marketing-Multi Super Bowl Ring’.

In 2024 the platform has evolved to feature new AI powered ‘match insights’ to guide first time betters. Using historic super bowl advertising trends and live web results this will enable people to better understand the likelihood of each outcome and choose whether to play it safe or throw a Hail Mary.

“Every year we’ve looked to not just rerun The Marketing Multi™, but evolve the experience. With these new AI powered features, it now offers a more equal playing field for people to participate and add to our already diverse winners list,” Ryan Haeusler, Initiative’s head of communications design and architect of the platform.

“While there’s no actual cash for the winner, pride is on the line. So, make sure you get your selections in ASAP.” The Marketing Multi™ is available at www.MarketingMulti.com and is open to all agencies, marketers, media owners, or anyone simply wanting to have a punt and have some fun,” said Haeusler.

Bets close midnight 7th February 2024.