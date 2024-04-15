ING Invests In Finance Partnership With Seven

ING has launched a finance partnership with the Seven Network. ING’s head of consumer and market insights, Matt Bowen, will feature on daily and monthly Sunrise segments and, in weeks to come, join 7NEWS.

Matt will provide viewers with expert insights into the day’s top money stories and deep dives into key finance topics to support Australians to be financially savvy.

“We know Australians are open to conversations about financial savviness, but many don’t know where and how to start. According to research by Kantar, one in three Australians lack confidence when it comes to financial decisions – and 33% go so far to say they find finance and banking a scary subject,” said Bowen.

“Our purpose at ING is to help Australians to get a step ahead in life and in business, so we’re proud to be launching this partnership with Seven. Our goal is to make finance and money topics easier and more digestible for everyone, regardless of what stage of life you’re in. Through this partnership we want people to feel financially savvy and confident”.

“I’m excited to join Sunrise, Australia’s number one breakfast program that reaches more than a million Australians each morning, dominating the breakfast TV landscape, and 7NEWS, Australia’s most watched News service”.