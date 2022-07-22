InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection.

These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.

Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration platform, enabling full-scale transformation, application, and analysis of first-party data without sharing or movement. Platform Sigma provides a featherweight software layer that can sit on top of any existing technology stack to power private and secure collaboration between multiple first-party datasets.

These enhancements solve the advertising ecosystem’s interoperability challenges and allow for faster and more seamless marketing use cases including deep consumer insights, cross-channel activation, and measurement, with end-to-end protection and security.

Brian Lesser, InfoSum chairman and CEO, said: “InfoSum has been the driving force behind the rapid adoption of data clean rooms and privacy-enhancing technology. Platform Sigma takes InfoSum’s lead in the industry even further.

“Platform Sigma represents the next stage in data collaboration, eliminating all barriers to entry for enterprise organizations to extract the full value from their first-party data – safely and securely – with no risk and no limits.”

Included in the Platform Sigma release:

Cloud Vault: A file streaming solution that lives within our client’s cloud infrastructure to fully operationalize first-party data without movement, enabling organizations to select, join, and publish data for collaboration with complete control.

Transformation: Enables enterprise organizations to easily manage, prepare, process, query, and activate first-party data. Transform complex, multi-dimensional datasets as well as log-level files, saving both time and money for users.

App Exchange: Create deeper connections with data and analytics partners through an integrated development framework that enables third parties to build web applications directly on our secure infrastructure to provide advanced insights and functionality.

Query Engine: Seamlessly build and execute advanced analytical models, data visualizations, and more with direct access to a robust library of pre-canned and bespoke queries to optimize planning, segmentation, and measurement strategies.

Open API: Accelerate the adoption and use of privacy-enhancing technology across the enterprise tech stack with full API access to the InfoSum platform for greater ease of use within your own environment.

Slavi Samardzija, global CEO of Annalect, said: “As our clients continue to scale their first-party data strategies – privacy protection is top of mind. Tools like Platform Sigma allow us to focus on driving strategy and delivering better customer experiences, while allowing our clients to maintain full control of their data.

“As InfoSum continues to innovate, Platform Sigma will provide the security, flexibility and speed necessary to enable full-scale use of our clients first-party data.”

Lara Izlan, director of data strategy at ITV, said: “InfoSum has been an integral partner in our first-party data strategy and has played a fundamental role in both the evolution of Planet V and advancements in our marketing sophistication. With the launch of Platform Sigma, InfoSum enables us to deliver even more advanced and granular analytics that will unlock new opportunities for ITV and our partners.

“As an early adopter of data clean room technology, we understand the complexities of privacy-safe data collaboration, and Platform Sigma provides the necessary advancements in our mission to maintain end-to-end security and privacy protection for our partners.”

As part of the Platform Sigma launch and the next phase for InfoSum will be the launch of Safe Audience Transfer, an open-source project that leverages the company’s patented privacy-enhancing technology in order to create interoperability between all data silos and systems including clean room-to-clean room operations.

Safe Audience Transfer currently powers InfoSum Bunker-to-Bunker interoperability ensuring complete non-movement of data when executing multi-party computation and collaboration within a data clean room, and will be a crucial piece in the democratization of data security and privacy protection for all.