Influencers Asked Not To Post For Esperance Tourism Ad Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub Perth

Influencers Asked Not To Post For Esperance Tourism Ad Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub Perth
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Two of WA’s leading influencers have become ‘unfluencers’ while travelling in Esperance, deliberately not posting about the region’s incredible attractions as part of a unique new tourism campaign developed by 303 MullenLowe and Mediahub Perth. 

Showcasing Esperance as the perfect antidote to an always-on city life, the new integrated campaign using the ‘So Far, So Good’ tagline aims to promote travel to the region in the quieter Autumn and Spring seasons, positively highlighting its distance as a way to truly disconnect. 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TjY7Hjy3fok

To kick the campaign off, local WA influencers Rahnee Bransby and Zak Hasleby have been visiting the region, experiencing everything it has to offer with family and friends. But in a campaign twist, they pledged not to post or use social media, giving them the chance to truly disconnect, and instead connect with the location and people they are with – becoming unfluencers in the process. 

303 MullenLowe’s head of strategy John Linton explained: “We’re constantly connected to our technology – the dopamine drip of social media, the endless alarm of news alerts, and the constant pull of a workplace that’s always within arm’s reach.  But increasingly, we’re not connected to the aspects of real life and the people within it that are most important to us. And this is where Esperance comes in. It’s the perfect place to disconnect in order reconnect with what’s most important.” 

Mediahub Perth general manager Kylie Macey said “Esperance already has incredible online exposure; it was recently ranked 12th in the world for internet love and has thousands of tagged photos across different social platforms.  Because Esperance is already so well-known across the globe, pursuing further online fame was not a priority.  That’s why the idea of getting influencers not to post became so powerful because it goes against what has already been happening for years. However, the challenge then became about reaching target audiences through other means

“Talking about the impact the social media ‘break’ had on our unfluencers has also generated strong conversation among people that might otherwise only see the classic ‘beach shots’ that Esperance is so famous for.  Taking away the ability to post while visiting Esperance also meant we found other ways to reach our audiences, with radio, owned and earned media and fast to market content becoming more of a focus.  We’re excited to see how far and wide the reach of our unfluencers will be.”  

303 MullenLowe and Mediahub Perth’s remit included strategy, creative, media, production (with partners) and PR, with campaign elements including social, radio and video.  Built on culturally relevant moments, the campaign incorporates fresh Esperance video and static content, developed almost as it happened. 

A partnership has also been forged with Nova 937.  Breakfast host, Nat Locke (who’s also an Esperance local), checked in with the unfluencers before and after their trip, with Nova also encouraging all of Perth to ‘Pledge to Not Post’ to go into a draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Esperance.  Both the campaign and competition will be promoted through the partnership, in addition to social media. 

Speaking about the experience, unfluencer Rahnee Bransby said: “It was definitely hard. I’ve been in this industry for seven years of my life, so not having my phone there to shoot was interesting… and a little bit uncomfortable. I just had to reassure myself that all the precious memories that I made were going to be locked up (in my head) and not in my phone. And I think that’s really beautiful because it’s something special that Shani (Rahnee’s travel companion) and I can hold on to, just for ourselves.” 

The unfluencer campaign was developed for regional tourism organisation Australia’s Golden Outback (AGO).  303 MullenLowe and Mediahub Perth previously worked with representatives of AGO as part of the ‘Queens on the Edge’ campaign to promote the South West Edge.  AGO CEO Marcus Falconer said because Esperance was already known across the globe for its beaches, it was important also to support all of the region’s businesses and tourism operators, and promote a broader picture of what the town had to offer. 

“There are so many incredible regions within WA to visit, sometimes it’s hard to differentiate between all of them.  But what makes Esperance particularly special is its distance.  Yes, it’s a long way from Perth.  Yes, its internet is sometimes patchy.  But it’s also a place where people can go to breathe, and enjoy both an incredible region while connecting with loved ones and nature.  And that’s what this campaign communicates so effectively, that it’s so far – it’s good.  We can’t wait for people to put their phones away, and see for themselves.”  

Credits: 

Australia’s Golden Outback  

CEO – Marcus Falconer 

Marketing Manager – Kelly Leonard

303 MullenLowe: 

Managing Director – René Migliore  

Executive Creative Director – Richard Berney 

Head of Planning – John Linton 

Art Director – Stephen Hansen 

Copyrighter – Zosia Kilpatrick 

Designer – Alby Furfaro  

Head of Production- Johnathan Julius  

Business Director- Imogen Prevost 

Mediahub Perth:

General Manager – Kylie Macey  

Media Manager – Meg Handley  

Media Coordinator- Olivia Ritzen 

Production:  

Frank Carroll – Director & Editor 

Justin Griffiths – DOP & Sound Operator 

Jonathan Reyes – A.E Artist 

Johnathan Julius – Line Producer 

Mike Fragomeni – Sound Engineer / Audio Post 

Please login with linkedin to comment

303 mullenlowe Esperance Tourism Mediahub Perth

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.