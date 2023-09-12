Indie Agency Weave Decanters Wine Brand Innocent Bystander’s Creative

Melbourne-based creative company Weave has been chosen to lead the creative efforts for Innocent Bystander.

Weave has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Brown Family Wine Group (BFWG) since 2016, when they helped to craft the Innocent Bystander brand for their Healesville cellar door launch. During that time Weave’s role has expanded, including an appointment as lead creative agency for Devil’s Corner among other projects.

Brown Family Wine group marketing manager, Ben Dixon, said “Family is at the heart of everything we do, and Weave has a similar culture within its business. That, coupled with a proven track record in growing a portfolio of brands, made an ideal foundation for a long-term partnership.”

The focal point of this new collaboration is the upcoming launch of a Masterbrand campaign later this year that will amplify Innocent Bystander’s refreshed brand positioning and increase visibility.

Dan Cookson, ECD at Weave, said: “Innocent Bystander has always been a favourite of ours, so to get the opportunity to revisit what has made the brand so unique, whilst injecting some fresh, culturally relevant thinking, is so exciting.” Managing Director, Marijana Simunovic adds “Brown Family Wine Group are true pioneers in the Australian wine scene, and we’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done… and will continue to do.”

Weave’s recent rebrand from Interweave Group marked a milestone in their journey. Alongside Brown Family Wine Group, their impressive roster of clients includes Four Pillars Gin, Lion Beverages, Pizzini Wines, Melbourne Martini, and Pinnacle Drinks.