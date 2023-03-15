Indie Agency Edge Sinks Its Teeth Into Latest Work For Bupa Dental

Bupa Dental has just released its latest campaign “The Power of Your Smile” via independent agency, Edge.

Building on Bupa’s ‘Health & Care’ proposition, the campaign focuses on the positive (and not always intended!) effects of a great smile.

Featuring three spots – with each heroing a Bupa Dental service that can help people enhance and protect their smiles – the campaign uses dry humour to draw attention to the product benefit.

Rod Mooseek, GM of Edge Melbourne, remarked, “The dental landscape is very focused on functional messaging, which leads to samey creative. We wanted to find a way to introduce a bit of emotion into the offer – and needed a fresh idea that could bring teeth whitening, fitted mouthguards and Invisalign together under one banner.”

Kevin Goult, senior marketing manager at Bupa Dental Care, added: “I love the insight that drives these spots – that a smile has all kinds of hidden benefits – I love the deep understanding of the Bupa brand that the Edge team bought to the table, and I love the way they introduced a bit of humour to bring them to life in a memorable way.”

Edge’s New ECD, Stuart Turner continued: “We had a great time working with Kevin and the team to make these spots. Spending a day being smiled at constantly was an unusual but uplifting experience, and we hope that is exactly the way people will feel after seeing them.”

This campaign is released this week and will be executed primarily across digital and social channels.

Credits Client: Bupa Dental Care

Senior Marketing Manager at Bupa Dental Care – Kevin Goult

Campaign Manager, Bupa ANZ – Dental – Amanda Rajkovic

Creative: Edge

Executive Creative Director – Stuart Turner

Creative Director – Ben Smith

Art Director – Callum Foot

Copywriter – Will Basset

Senior Designer – Waiton Fong

Executive Producer – Julian Townley

GM Melbourne – Rod Mooseek

Account Manager – Pricila Graziano

Executive Planning Director – Richard Parker

 

Production:

Director – Pete Moore

Eden Collective & Engine Room Productions

Executive Producer Eden Collective – Adam Eden

Executive Producer Engine Room – Adrian Hyde

Producer Eden Collective – Igor Shmaryan

Director of Photography – Christopher Miles

Stylist – Jacqui Hudson

Post-Production Services – Eden Collective

