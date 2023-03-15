Indie Agency Edge Sinks Its Teeth Into Latest Work For Bupa Dental
Bupa Dental has just released its latest campaign “The Power of Your Smile” via independent agency, Edge.
Building on Bupa’s ‘Health & Care’ proposition, the campaign focuses on the positive (and not always intended!) effects of a great smile.
Featuring three spots – with each heroing a Bupa Dental service that can help people enhance and protect their smiles – the campaign uses dry humour to draw attention to the product benefit.
Rod Mooseek, GM of Edge Melbourne, remarked, “The dental landscape is very focused on functional messaging, which leads to samey creative. We wanted to find a way to introduce a bit of emotion into the offer – and needed a fresh idea that could bring teeth whitening, fitted mouthguards and Invisalign together under one banner.”
Kevin Goult, senior marketing manager at Bupa Dental Care, added: “I love the insight that drives these spots – that a smile has all kinds of hidden benefits – I love the deep understanding of the Bupa brand that the Edge team bought to the table, and I love the way they introduced a bit of humour to bring them to life in a memorable way.”
Edge’s New ECD, Stuart Turner continued: “We had a great time working with Kevin and the team to make these spots. Spending a day being smiled at constantly was an unusual but uplifting experience, and we hope that is exactly the way people will feel after seeing them.”
This campaign is released this week and will be executed primarily across digital and social channels.
Credits Client: Bupa Dental Care
Senior Marketing Manager at Bupa Dental Care – Kevin Goult
Campaign Manager, Bupa ANZ – Dental – Amanda Rajkovic
Creative: Edge
Executive Creative Director – Stuart Turner
Creative Director – Ben Smith
Art Director – Callum Foot
Copywriter – Will Basset
Senior Designer – Waiton Fong
Executive Producer – Julian Townley
GM Melbourne – Rod Mooseek
Account Manager – Pricila Graziano
Executive Planning Director – Richard Parker
Production:
Director – Pete Moore
Eden Collective & Engine Room Productions
Executive Producer Eden Collective – Adam Eden
Executive Producer Engine Room – Adrian Hyde
Producer Eden Collective – Igor Shmaryan
Director of Photography – Christopher Miles
Stylist – Jacqui Hudson
Post-Production Services – Eden Collective
Please login with linkedin to commentBupa Dental Edge
Latest News
The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]
New Categories & Changes Announced For 2023 Effies
The 2023 Australian Effie Awards are now open for entries, with Advertising Council Australia (ACA) announcing new changes designed to make it even easier for brands and marketers to participate. Three new Effies categories will expand recognition of effectiveness into additional marketing disciplines – CX, social and innovation – while a streamlined online entry process […]
Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]
Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]
Redhill Appoints Diana Pong As Aussie MD
Global comms agency Redhill names Diana Pong as Aussie MD. Promises to bring some serious Diana to the role.
Network 10 Welcomes F1 World Champion Damon Hill To F1 Broadcast Team
Think making Test match cricket remotely interesting is difficult? Try commentating on Formula One racing.
Aussie Queen Molly Poppinz To Host B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Night
Highlights of B&T's 30 Under 30 Awards night keep on rolling in! Strangely, no sign of carpark donut comp or apple bob.
WSJ Columnist Blames Silicon Valley Bank Collapse On “45% Women” Board With “1 Black” & “1 LGBTQ+”
Admittedly, this story is a tad on the unsavoury side. B&T suggests you eat Shapes while reading it to balance it out.
Seven Names Sponsors For 2023 AFL Season
AFL season all set to be the biggest and best ever! But only if Eddie shuts the fuck up for a change.
Man Sues Chicken Restaurant Alleging Boneless Wings Adverts Actually Promote Nuggets
Often tell Macca's staff "I'll see you in court" when handed a burger? Decide if you need a lawyer or psychiatrist here.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins Night With Reunion
Judging by this headline, MAFS seems to have once again won Tuesday night. B&T also considered "water proven to be wet".
LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]
The Brain Drink Catches The Bus In New OOH Campaign
Ārepa is launching their Australian advertising and experiential campaign in Sydney and Melbourne, just in time for Brain Awareness Week
New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis
Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]
YouTube To Let You Stream Four Sports Games Simultaneously
YouTube set to let subscribers stream four sports games simultaneously, all while kicking the dog four seperate times.
Smith’s Celebrates National Potato Chip Day With Gigantic Inflatable Potato
With all the fear around Chinese spy balloons, someone in Smith's marketing team somehow thought this was a good idea.
Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.
Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]
Modibodi + PUMA Launch New Campaign To Prevent Period Leaks
This campaign wins B&T's 'top marketing idea of the day' award. Which comes with a cake that, alas, we've already eaten.
Influencers Asked Not To Post For Esperance Tourism Ad Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub Perth
Esperance boasts gorgeous beaches, national parks & the famous 'Pink Lake'. And locals who'd get a run in Wolf Creek.
Kantar Study Finds Removing TV Could Reduce A Campaign’s Impact By 39%
Study says removing TV can reduce a campaign's impact by 39%. Warburton, Sneesby & McGarvey reckon it's more 49%.
Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]
Disney Store Pop-Ups Arrive At Westfields
Disney store pop-ups arrive at Westfields! Parking still utterly abhorrent & the overall experience remains desperate.
KGB, Gestapo, Stasi Could Only Dream Of Information Adtech Companies Have – Bob Hoffman To The EU
Ad maverick Bob Hoffman compares the ad tech firms to KGB, Gestapo & Stasi! Admittedly they did have better uniforms.
NOVA Entertainment Launches Unsettling & Witty Campaigns For New Shows
NOVA has morphed Kate, Fitzy & Wippa into one. Which may make it easier for Daily Mail journalists doing hatchet stories
Kicking Goals, Building Opportunities: Coates Partners With AFLW & Targets 25% Female Staff By 2025
Here's a cool sports marketing story! Although, B&T prefers sports stories of NRL players arriving at court in thongs.
Australian Olympic Committee Extends Partnership With M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Australian Olympic Committee extends its partnership with M&C Saatchi. B&T unaware who got the silver and the bronze.
George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
Leadership changes at George P. Johnson today. Sadly, nothing to report on the flunky, lazy bottom end of the business.
FOXTEL Launches ‘Forkaye’ Pop-Up Restaurant Ahead Of AFL Season Opener
B&T a lucky attendee at this lunch yesterday. Although pretending to know about AFL for five hours proved rather taxing.
Carat Melbourne Promotes Nisha Rajamani To Client Partner
Carat Melbourne announces the promotion of Nisha Rajamani. Well, Nisha herself telling friends & family a week previous.
Travel, Leave & Four-Day Weeks! What Aussie Employees Actually Want
Amid the great resignation, a survey has revealed what employees really want. Yet, no sign of jet skis or talking cats.
JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]
Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
Apparently there's more to Menulog's marketing than merely sitting on your lazy arse while they stuff your fat gob.
British Pundit Gary Lineker Returns To BBC After Being Ousted For Asylum Policy Comment
Man who looks like the FA Cup is delighted to be back presenting the BBC's soccer coverage.
Monday TV Rating: A Total Of 329,000 Aussies Sign Up For Oscars
Aussies love nothing more than watching rich people get dressed and pissed up in America, it seems.
Marketing Not Up To Scratch? Ex-Deliveroo CMO Launches Coaching Company
New Marketing Advisory firm founded by big brand CMOs, supports businesses to marketing match-fit by combining lived experience, strategy and coaching.