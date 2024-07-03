In-Stadium Activations & Speciality Rounds Among Key Topics At SN Conference

The Sponsorship News Activation Showcase, set to take place on 22 October at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, promises to be a pivotal event for professionals in sports marketing, sponsorship, and brand management.

Leading one of the panel discussions will be Paul Malina from the sports marketing agency TGI Sport. Joining him are industry heavyweights including Scott Templeton from Asahi Beverages, Tim Clarke from AFL, and Anthony Everard from the National Basketball League (NBL).

This diverse panel is set to explore the rapidly evolving landscape of stadium activations and their growing significance, particularly in light of current economic challenges.

In a recent conversation, Paul Malina highlighted some of the critical themes that will be covered during the panel. A primary focus will be sponsorship activations and the success of special rounds in sports, such as the AFL’s Gather Round, NRL’s Magic Round, and the NBL’s newly introduced Hoops Fest.

These events have demonstrated a unique ability to draw large crowds and provide engaging fan experiences, even amidst economic pressures that have negatively impacted other entertainment sectors like concerts and movies.

The panel will delve into why these sports events continue to thrive and attract large numbers of fans, offering a unique opportunity to understand the underlying factors driving this trend.

Another significant aspect of the discussion will be the investment by brands and rights holders in these special events. The panel will explore the reasons behind the heavy investments and the return on investment for sponsors.

The panel will also provide valuable insights into how they effectively leverage sports activations to engage consumers and enhance brand visibility. They will also offer an overview of activations at the AFL’s Gather Round, discussing its planning, execution, and the key factors contributing to its success. The NBL’s inaugural Hoops Fest will also be discussed with insights into its objectives and initial reception from fans and stakeholders.

The role of government and community support in the success of these events will also be a crucial part of the conversation. For instance, the backing from the Perth government for Hoops Fest and its impact on the local basketball community will be highlighted. This discussion will provide a deeper understanding of how such support can enhance the effectiveness and reach of sports activations.

The panel will also feature a comparative analysis of how different sports approach their special rounds. Attendees will gain insights into the varying strategies behind the AFL’s Gather Round, NRL’s Magic Round, and the NBL’s Hoops Fest. This analysis will reveal valuable lessons that other sports can learn and implement in their special events.

The Sponsorship News Activation Showcase is a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in the sports marketing and activations field. The conference will offer a full day of sessions and networking opportunities with key industry players.

This event is an invaluable opportunity to learn from the best in the business and gain a competitive edge in the dynamic field of sports marketing. Find out more here!